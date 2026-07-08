Huntsville City FC Names Penn Garvich Managing Director of Business Operations

Published on July 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City FC News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today it has hired Penn Garvich as Managing Director of Business Operations. In his role, Garvich will oversee the club's business operations, helping lead strategic initiatives while driving revenue growth, community engagement, and the continued development of the organization.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Huntsville City FC at such an exciting time as we continue to build off the momentum of the World Cup. The focus will continue to be on deepening our ties throughout the Huntsville community and delivering a memorable matchday experience for our fans. I look forward to working with the business team alongside Nashville SC to continue driving the club's growth on and off the pitch."

Garvich joins Huntsville City FC after serving as Deputy Athletic Director at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he led the department's external relations efforts and helped manage the day-to-day administrative operations for the Chargers. Prior to his role at UAH, Garvich served as Director of Marketing Communications and Brand Engagement at Radiance Technologies, where he played a key role in managing the company's title sponsorship of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

A member of the Huntsville community since 2019, Garvich previously served as the Tournament Director for the Korn Ferry Tour's Huntsville Championship with Knight Eady from 2019-22. Earlier in his career, he managed corporate sponsorship efforts for the Valero Texas Open and worked with the PGA of America on the 41st Ryder Cup and the 96th PGA Championship.

Before his career in sports business, Garvich served as a Field Artillery officer in the United States Army from 2006-12, serving in various key staff and command positions with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and the 2nd Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea.

Garvich earned a Bachelor of Arts in Health and Exercise Science from Furman University where he was a member of the football team and later received a Master of Science in Sport Administration from the University of Louisville.

Excel Search & Advisory was retained by Huntsville City FC to lead the search for this role.







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