Sporting KC Academy Defender Luca Antongirolami Selected for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate

Published on June 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City Academy defender Luca Antongirolami will represent the club at the fifth annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, Major League Soccer announced today.

The match will showcase the future soccer stars of North America in an East vs. West showdown at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews, NC on Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET, streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com. With free admission to the game, fans in Charlotte can watch the standouts of MLS NEXT take center stage during MLS All-Star week.

Fans may register for free tickets.

"Selection to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate is a tremendous accomplishment and a reflection of the trajectory of these players as they continue to develop on and off the field," said Luis Robles, General Manager of Sporting Operation for MLS NEXT. "This event brings together some of the top young talent from across North America and provides a platform to celebrate their achievements while highlighting the connectivity of the MLS player pathway. We congratulate all of the players selected and look forward to watching them represent their clubs and communities in Charlotte."

Sporting Kansas City Players Selected for MLS NEXT All-Star Games

2026: Luca Antongirolami

2025: Jack Kortkamp

2024: Ian James

2023: Nati Clarke

2022: Edgar Bazan

MLS NEXT and Allstate will provide the players with unique opportunities during MLS All-Star Week, which will include a full slate of programming events. The festivities include team training, the 2026 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T on July 28, and the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime on July 29.

The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate. To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT's premier events - MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

A Kansas City native, Antongirolami joined the Sporting KC Academy in 2021 at 10 years old and has climbed through the pathway playing with both Sporting Kansas City II and Sporting's U-18s in 2025 and 2026. The 15-year-old made his pro debut in Sporting KC II's season opener on Feb. 28, 2026, becoming the second youngest player in SKC II history.

Youngest players to make SKC II debut:

Zamir Loyo Reynaga - 14 years and 251 days

Luca Antongirolami - 15 years and 151 days

Ian James - 15 years and 285 days

Gianluca Busio - 15 years and 311 days

Antongirolami has started six of eight appearances for SKC II throughout the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, helping the group to a pair of 3-1 road wins at Colorado Rapids 2 on May 10 and Real Monarchs on May 29. The center back trained with Sporting KC's first team during the 2026 preseason before captaining the U-16s in his second Generation adidas Cup after playing up a year with the U-16s at the prestigious event in 2025.

In that same year, Antongirolami guided the U-15s to the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs after a perfect showing at MLS NEXT Flex in May 2025.

A consistent feature for the US Youth National Teams, Antongirolami first donned his country's colors in 2024 at a U-14 USYNT camp. He has represented the US for the U-15s and U-16s as well, leading the Americans to the 2025 Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship. His latest call up saw him participate in the 2026 Vertex Cup where the US U-16s defeated England in penalties and knocked off Mexico 2-1 before facing Argentina in April 2026.

The East All-Stars will be led by Charlotte FC U18 head coach Jordan Melia. Since arriving in Queen City in 2024, Melia has played a key role in guiding the U18 squad to a runner-up finish in their Conference during the 2025-26 regular season.

The West will be coached by Seattle Sounders FC U15 head coach Ethan O'Neill and Seattle Sounders FC U-16 head coach Matt Dorman. Dorman joined the academy as the U16 head coach in Aug 2024 after serving as the Academy & Tacoma Defiance developmental analyst since January 2023. A native of Ireland, O'Neill joined the academy in 2024, bringing a wealth of coaching experience that includes serving as Head Coach of CK United's U15 team in the Irish National League and as Head Coach within the Football Association of Ireland's (FAI) Emerging Talent Program.

West Roster MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Head Coaches: Ethan O'Neill and Matt Dorman (Seattle Sounders FC)

Player Team Birth Year

Clayton Glynn Austin FC 2010

Ezra VanCleave Barça Residency Academy 2010

Greyson Codjoe Colorado Rapids 2010

Benjamin Flowers FC Dallas 2011

Brogan Fitzsimons Houston Dynamo FC 2010

Matthew Arana Houston Dynamo FC 2010

Luca Antongirolami Sporting Kansas City 2010

Alessio Benedetti LA Galaxy 2010

Jaiden Paz LA Galaxy 2010

Abraham Prado Los Angeles Football Club 2010

Benjamin Failla Los Angeles Football Club 2010

Max Harwood Minnesota United FC 2010

Kellen Tamblyn Portland Timbers 2010

Easton Wilson Real Salt Lake 2010

Kellen Poll Real Salt Lake 2010

Rocky Rommel San Jose Earthquakes 2010

Basil Kuprishov Seattle Sounders FC 2010

Christopher Batiz Seattle Sounders FC 2011

Blake Wilson St. Louis CITY SC 2010

Drew Dowling St. Louis CITY SC 2010

Daniel Carmona Total Football Academy 2010

Manav Badwal Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2010

East Roster MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

Head Coach: Jordan Melia (Charlotte FC)

Player Team Birth Year

David Ilevbare Atlanta United 2010

Seyi Fakiyesi Atlanta United 2010

Amadou Han Cedar Stars Academy - Bergen 2008

Daniel Brown Charlotte FC 2010

Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz Charlotte FC 2010

Christopher Morales Chicago Fire FC 2010

Connor Dale FC Cincinnati 2009

Dominick Lester FC Cincinnati 2011

Jamil Danjiji Columbus Crew 2010

Myles Johnson Columbus Crew 2010

Oscar Avilez D.C. United 2010

Marcellus Singleton II Metropolitan Oval Academy 2011

Levi Williams Inter Miami CF 2010

William Karras CF Montréal 2010

Liam Stribling Nashville SC 2010

Logan Azar New England Revolution 2010

Jacob Bradley Red Bull New York 2010

Dylan Lawlor New York City Football Club 2010

Caleb Trombino Orlando City SC 2010

Abdoulaye Diop Philadelphia Union 2010

Sammy Gallego Philadelphia Union 2010

Niko Brodar Toronto FC 2010

MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex; 2425 Sports Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105

Parking will be available in the various surrounding lots

WATCH: Streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com

Free to attend.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 24, 2026

Sporting KC Academy Defender Luca Antongirolami Selected for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate - Sporting Kansas City II

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