Timbers2 Earn Shutout Win on the Road at Rival Tacoma Defiance

Published on July 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







TUKWILA, Wash. - Portland Timbers2 (9-4-4, 32pts) visited Cascadia rivals Tacoma Defiance (5-8-4, 21pts) on Sunday night earning a 2-0 road shutout thanks to a 62nd minute effort by Eric Izoita and a 70th minute penalty converted by Daniel Cervantes. The win helps T2 retain a third place position in the Western Conference standings.

Top Contributors

Two of T2's top goal contributors both made impacts tonight in the away clash against Cascadia rivals, Tacoma Defiance. Eric Izoita is now tied with two other players for second most goal contributions overall (five), as well as second in the standings for goals on the season (three). This is thanks to his 62nd minute strike that put T2 up 1-0. Notably it is his second goal against Tacoma this season after scoring his first T2 goal, and winner against the side in May. Daniel Cervantes, the clubs leading scorer (six), was the man chosen for the 70th minute penalty won by Colin Griffith. His goal was decisive in putting the match away for T2 and securing the win. Both players continued an impressive run of form to help their side win yet another road shutout.

Matchcenter: find match stats, highlights and info on win in Tacoma

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Eric Izoita, 62nd minute: Adolfo Enriquez played a penetrating pass to Cervantes just inside the top of the box before he laid it off and it was briefly intercepted by a Tacoma defender. Izoita then regained possession, took a touch to the top left of the box and struck a left-footed shot into the far bottom right corner.

POR - Daniel Cervantes 70th minute: Cervantes converted a penalty kick earned by Colin Griffith into the bottom right corner out of the reach of the keeper.

Notes

Timbers2 currently sits in third in the Western Conference following tonight's result.

This marks the second win against Cascadia Rivals Tacoma Defiance this season.

The win at Tacoma marks T2's league-leading ninth clean sheet of the current campaign.

Notably, the shutout tonight marks Sam Joseph's seventh clean sheet on the season, with three saves on the night.

Joseph is now again the league leader in clean sheets on the season.

This win also gives T2 their sixth road shutout win on the season.

T2 is now tied with Austin FC II for the league lead in road wins.

Izoita scored his second go ahead goal this season against Tacoma.

Notably it is Izoita's fourth professional goal, and third T2 goal of the season.

Izoita now has five goal contributions on the season (3 goals, 2 assists).

Cervantes scored his sixth goal of the season slotting a penalty in the 70th minute.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 will stay on the road, traveling to Los Angeles where they will take on LAFC2 with a 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) clash next Saturday, July 11, on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Timbers2 (9-4-4, 32pts) vs. Tacoma Defiance (5-8-4, 21pts)

July 5, 2026 - Starfire Sports Complex (Tukwila, Washington)

Scoring Summary:

POR: E. Izoita, 62

POR: Cervantes, 70

Misconduct Summary:

TAC: Jauregui (Caution), 11

POR: Bamford (Caution), 56

TAC: O'Neill (Caution), 66

TAC: O'Neill (ejection), 77

POR: Ferguson (Caution), 81

Lineups:

POR: GK Joseph, D Bamford, D Lund, D Ondo, D Ferguson, D VanVoorhis (Tommy), 62, M Fernandez-Kim © (Barjolo, 85), M Enriquez, M E. Izoita (Cruthers, 85), F Cervantes (Kissel, 75), F Núñez

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (E. Izoita, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (E. Izoita, 2); FOULS: 14 (Cervantes, 4); OFFSIDES:2; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

TAC: GK Anchor ©, D Alvarez, D Sandnes, D Winslow, D Phoenix (Emert, 79), D Gaffney (Flores Gonzales, 79), M Carli, M Gnaulati (Robles, 87), M O'Neill, M Jauregui (Hassan, 46), F Lucero

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Carli, Gaffney, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3(Carli, Gaffney, 1); FOULS: 14 (O'Neill, 4); OFFSIDES:2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Christopher Calderon

Assistant Referees: Oleksii Medviediev, CJ Koll

Fourth Official: Kelsy Harms

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







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Timbers2 Earn Shutout Win on the Road at Rival Tacoma Defiance - Portland Timbers 2

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