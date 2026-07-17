St Louis CITY2 Acquires Former USYNT Forward Nighte Pickering Via Transfer from Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 has acquired forward Nighte Pickering via transfer from USL Championship side, Las Vegas Lights FC. Pickering is under contract with CITY2 through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season with a club option through June 2027. He has accumulated more than 100 professional appearances at 21 years old.

"Nighte is a dynamic forward who is dangerous in the box and does a good job of bringing others into the game with his hold up play," said Assistant Sporting Director Ally Mackay. "His experience and quality will strengthen the group as we look to finish the MLS NEXT Pro season on a positive note."

Through 39 games played with Las Vegas, Pickering scored seven goals and earned one assist across all competitions. Pickering joined Las Vegas in 2025 after spending three seasons with Memphis 901. The Birmingham, Alabama native made 70 appearances for Memphis across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and three assists, helping the team qualify for the playoffs in three consecutive seasons. At 17 years old, Pickering was the youngest professional signing in Memphis 901's history. He developed within FC Dallas' academy from 2017-2022. Pickering was a teammate of CITY2's captain Chris Pearson during the 2025 USL Championship season.

Additionally, Pickering has spent time with U.S. Youth National Team at the U-17 and U-19 levels, highlighted by making appearances in friendlies against England and Morocco.

TRANSACTION: St Louis CITY2 has acquired forward Nighte Pickering via transfer from Las Vegas Lights FC through the end of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season with a club option through June 2027.

Name: Nighte Pickering (NYTE PICK-er-ing)

DOB: 01/26/2005

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 161 lbs

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama

Previous club: Las Vegas Lights FC







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.