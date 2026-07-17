Three Toronto FC Athletes Named to Canada Roster for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship

Published on July 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Canada Soccer announced today that Toronto FC athletes Richard Chukwu, Antone Bossenberry and Tim Fortier have been named to the Canadian Men's National Team for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship. The marquee U-20 tournament, taking place from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, August 9 in Mexico, will serve as direct qualification for both the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Defender Richard Chukwu (Toronto FC), midfielder Antone Bossenberry (Toronto FC II) and midfielder Tim Fortier (Toronto FC Academy) were all part of the 21-player squad that helped Canada secure qualification for the Concacaf U-20 Championship. Canada topped Group F at the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers in Nicaragua, as Les Rouges scored 24 goals and conceded just one en route to three wins in four matches in February & March 2026. Chukwu, 18, originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2020 and progressed the youth ranks and Toronto FC II before signing an MLS contract with Toronto FC as a Homegrown player on July 16, 2026. Bossenberry, 17, is currently in his second MLS NEXT Pro season with Toronto FC II after signing a professional contract with the Young Reds in October 2025. Fortier, 17, has spent two seasons with Toronto FC II as an Academy athlete, where he has made 27 appearances for the Young Reds in MLS NEXT Pro action.

Drawn into Group C alongside Panama, Honduras and Jamaica, Canada will be coached by Jesse Marsch, Mauro Biello, Andrew Olivieri and Andrea Di Pietrantonio at the Concacaf U-20 Championship. The team opens its tournament against Panama on July 26, followed by facing Honduras on July 29 before closing out group stage play against Jamaica on August 1. All three of Canada's group stage matches will be played at Estadio Universitario BUAP in Puebla.

The four semi-finalists of the Concacaf U-20 Championship will secure berths to the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, while the highest-finishing Concacaf nation outside the United States will earn the region's second berth at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA. The tournament champion, along with the top finisher from each of Concacaf's Caribbean, Central American, and North American zones, will also qualify for the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. All 25 Concacaf U-20 Championship matches will air live in Canada on OneSoccer.

Canada 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship Schedule

Sunday, July 26 - Panama vs. Canada | (4:00 p.m. ET) | Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla

Wednesday, July 29 - Canada vs. Honduras | (9:00 p.m. ET) | Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla

Saturday, August 1 - Canada vs. Jamaica | (4:00 p.m. ET) | Estadio Universitario BUAP, Puebla

Tuesday, August 4 - Wednesday, August 5 - Quarter-Finals* | Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla

Friday, August 7 - Semi-Finals* | Estadio Cuauhtémoc, Puebla

Sunday, August 9 - Championship Final* | Estadio Banorte in Mexico City

- subject to qualification*

CANADA CONCACAF U-20 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER (A-Z)

Position - Name // Club

GK - Nathaniel Abraham // University of Louisville

F - Marius Aiyenero // LAFC

M - Antone Bossenberry // Toronto FC

F - Zayne Bruno // Forge FC

D - Richard Chukwu // Toronto FC

D - Moise Clovis-Archange // Orlando City SC

M - Timothy Fortier // Toronto FC

M - Emrick Fotsing // Vancouver FC

F - Owen Graham-Roache // CF Montréal

F - Aleksandr Guboglo // CF Montréal

F - Shola Jimoh // Inter Toronto FC

M - Dylan Judelson // Orlando City SC

D - Sergei Kozlovskiy // Atlético Ottawa

F - Lucas Lima // GD Chaves

M - Liam Mackenzie // Vancouver Whitecaps FC

D - Anyole Peter // Vancouver Whitecaps FC

GK - Jonathan Ransom // Atlanta United

D - Felix Samson // FC Cincinnati

M - Jesse Saputo // Bologna FC

GK - Izan Server // RC Celta de Vigo

D - Max Vogele // IFK Stocksund

Alternates: Marsel Bibishkov (Vancouver FC), Valter Sedin (Hammarby IF)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 17, 2026

Three Toronto FC Athletes Named to Canada Roster for 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Toronto FC II

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