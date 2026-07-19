Roster Notes: Houston Dynamo 2 vs Colorado Rapids 2
Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
Starting XI
Zack Campagnolo, James Cameron, Vincent Rinaldi, Luis García, Grant Gilmore, Jabari De Coteau, Sydney Wathuta, Ali Fadal [C], Nathan Tchoumba, Jonathan De La Fuente, Bryce Jamison
Substitutes
Dash Williams, Sebastian Siegler, Charlie Harper, Edgar Heredia, Kai Thomas, Jackson Pomeroy, Jaden Chan Tack
Match Details
Where: SaberCats Stadium
When: Saturday, July 18 @ 5:00 p.m. MT
Tune In
Watch: OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com
Check out the Colorado Rapids 2 Statistics
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