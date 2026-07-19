Columbus Crew 2 Shut Down Philadelphia Union II

Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 2-0 to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday evening at Historic Crew Stadium. Following multiple weather delays, Jamil Danjaji opened the scoring in the 40th minute before Johann Chirinos doubled the lead in the 90th. Union II outshot Columbus 17 to 10 but were unable to find the back of the net.

Philadelphia Union II will travel to Finley Stadium Davenport Field to face Chattanooga FC on Saturday, July 25th (7:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Philadelphia Union II (0)

Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Saturday, July 18th, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Jordan Gray

AR1: Race Williams

AR2: Adam Saleh

4TH: Robert Johnson

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLB - Jamil Danjaji (Forfor) 41'

CLB - Johann Chirinos (Gbamble) 90'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Jordan Griffin (caution) 54'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (caution) 66'

CLB - Zach Lloyd (caution) 87'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Rafael Uzcátegui, Matheus DePaula, Finn Sundstrom, Jordan Griffin (Samuel Díaz Gallego 74'), Óscar Benítez (Kaiden Moore 76'), Isaiah Mendoza, Kellan LeBlanc (Mateo Gallegos 74'), Malik Jakupovic (Theo Reed 74'), Tyler Gladstone (Giovanny Sequera 58'), Eddy Davis III.

Substitutes not used: Willyam Ferreira, Matthew White, Sal Olivas, Abdoulaye Diop.

Columbus Crew 2: Luke Pruter, Isaac Heffess (Jackson Bonos 46'), Rui Aoki, Zach Lloyd, Nico Rincon, Gio De Libera (Johann Chirinos 62'), Brent Adu Gyamfi, Immanuel Ewing (Kevin Gbamble 46'), Oneal Taylor (Jorge Salmeron 83'), Jamil Danjaji (Chase Adams 62'), Prince Forfor.

Substitutes not used: Keller Abbott.

TEAM NOTES

Academy defender Mateo Gallegos made his MLS NEXT Pro debut.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 18, 2026

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