Orlando City B Claims Extra Point in 1-1 Road Draw at Chattanooga FC

Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Orlando City B (8-4-7, 35 points) battled Chattanooga FC (8-5-6, 34 points) to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night before claiming the extra point in the end-of-regulation shootout to cap an unbeaten three-match road trip.

The Lions opened the scoring in the 29th minute when midfielder Issah Haruna played a through ball to Matthew Belgodere. The Orlando City Academy player ran onto the pass and sent a cross back across the box for Brazilian international Pedro Leão, who finished with a left-footed strike.

The sequence marked the first professional assist of Belgodere's career and Leão's team-leading eighth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Chattanooga FC threatened throughout the rest of the half, but goalkeeper Juan Rojas made four first-half saves to keep the hosts off the scoresheet and send Orlando City B into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

After an evenly contested 30 minutes to start the second half, Chattanooga found an equalizer in the 75th minute when midfielder Steeve Louis Jean ran onto a ball played into the box and lofted it into the net. The strike leveled the match at 1-1 and forced the teams into an end-of-regulation shootout.

Following regulation, the Lions converted four attempts from the spot to Chattanooga FC's three, with Parker Amoo-Mensah, Tahir Reid-Brown, Brady Kendall and Caleb Trombino finding the back of the net to secure the extra point.

Orlando City B returns to Central Florida for the first time since June 28 to host Huntsville City FC on Sunday, July 26. Kickoff from Osceola County Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Match Notes:

The result marked Orlando City B's seventh end-of-regulation shootout of the 2026 season. The Lions have secured the extra point in four of those seven tiebreakers.

Pedro Leão's 29th-minute strike extended Orlando City B's scoring streak to nine consecutive matches, dating to May 24 against Inter Miami CF II.

Pedro Leão scored his team-leading eighth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Matthew Belgodere recorded the first assist of his professional career on Leão's 29th-minute opener.

Goalkeeper Juan Rojas made his fifth start for Orlando City B.

Defender Titus Sandy Jr. made his 15th career start for Orlando City B.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made two changes to the starting lineup from the Lions' last match against FC Cincinnati 2, inserting Dylan Judelson and Titus Sandy Jr. into the starting XI. Goal Highlights:

29' Pedro Leão (Matthew Belgodere) - ORL 1, CFC 0

75' Steeve Louis Jean (Tate Robertson) - ORL 1, CFC 1

Teams 1 2 F

Chattanooga FC 0 1 1 (3)

Orlando City B 1 0 1 (4)

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Pedro Leão (Matthew Belgodere) 29'

CFC - Steeve Louis Jean (Tate Robinson) 75'

End-of-Regulation Shootout Summary:

CFC - Tate Robertson (Miss)

ORL - Justin Hylton (Save)

CFC - Alexis Arrua (Goal)

ORL - Paker Amoo-Mensah (Goal)

CFC - Yuval Cohen (Goal)

ORL - Tahir Reid-Brown (Goal)

CFC - Luke Husakiwsky (Goal)

ORL - Brady Kendall (Goal)

CFC - Farid Sar-Sar (Save)

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Goal)

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Juan Rojas; D Titus Sandy Jr. (Parker Amoo-Mensah 73'), Clovis Archange, Landon Okonski, Tahir Reid-Brown (c); M Gustavo Caraballo (Justin Hylton 82'), Ignacio Gomez (Brady Kendall 90'), Dyland Judelson, Matthew Belgodere; F Issah Haruna, Pedro Leão (Caleb Trombino 90')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Luan Silva; M Nicolas Torres

Chattanooga FC - GK Eldin Jakupovic; D Anton Sorenson (Steeve Louis Jean 46'), Mattias Hanchard, Farid Sar-Sar, Yves Tcheuyap; M Alex McGrath, Isaiah Jones (Luke Husakiwsky 85'), Tate Robertson; F Daniel Mangarov (Anthony Garcia 63', Alexis Arrua 71'), Damien Barker John, Alexander Khrel (Yuval Cohen 85')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Griffin Huff; D Nathan Koehler; M Darwin Ortiz; F Ashton Gordon

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 18, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

CFC - 15

ORL - 3

Saves:

CFC - 1

ORL - 5

Fouls:

CFC - 5

ORL - 7

Corners:

CFC - 8

ORL - 2







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 18, 2026

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