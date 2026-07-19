Quakes Ii Falls To Western Conference Rivals
Published on July 18, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
San Jose Earthquakes II News Release
SEASIDE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to North Texas SC 1-0 on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.
After a scoreless first half, NTX defender Enzo Newman found the back of the net to give the visitors the lead in the 71st minute. While the host's offense remained strong until the final whistle, they were unable to secure the equalizer.
Quakes II travels to face Ventura County FC on Saturday, July 25. Kickoff from William Rolland Stadium will take place at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.
San Jose Earthquakes II 0 - 1 North Texas SC
Saturday, July 18, 2026 - Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Weather: 57°F Cloudy
Match Officials:
Referee: Trevor Wiseman
AR1: Cameron Siler
AR2: Conrado Garcia
4th Official: Aaron Stein
Scoring Summary:
NTX (0-1) - Enzo Newman (Ian Charles) 71'
SJ (0-0) - Player (unassisted) 0'
Misconduct Summary:
SJ - Niklas Dossmann (caution) 22'
SJ - Edwyn Mendoza (caution) 45+1'
SJ - Jacob Heisner (caution) 53'
NTX - Ricky Louis (caution) 90+3'
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann (Julian Donnery 57'), Jacob Heisner, Martin Mukah Kwende Jr.; Kaedren Spivey, Rohan Rajagopal (Gabriel Bracken Serra 86'), Edwyn Mendoza (Jermaine Spivey 66'); Shane de Flores, Zach Bohane (Warren Boyce 66'), Tomo Allen.
Substitutes not used: Marcelo Avalos (GK), Nikko Perez, Jorge Torres.
SHOTS: 19; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 13; CLEARANCES: 4
NORTH TEXAS SC: Eryk Dymora (GK); Leandro Gonvalves, Slade Starnes (C), Enzo Newman, Liam Vejrostek; Ian Charles, Edouard Nys, Timothy Ospina (Isaiah Kaakoush 82'); Daniel Baran (90'), Nathaniel James (Samuel Sedeh 28'), Ricky Louis.
Substitutes not used: Thomas Burchfield (GK), Jonah Gibson, Da'vian Kimbrough, Marlon Luccin.
SHOTS: 10; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 11; CLEARANCES: 9
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