Quakes II fall to Pacific Division rivals

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SEASIDE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to Tacoma Defiance 1-0 on Sunday night at Cardinale Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

After a scoreless first half, Tacoma Defiance midfielder Xavi Mllad Gnaulati found the back of the net off of a set-piece in the 81st minute to secure the late victory for the visitors.

Quakes II conclude homestand on Saturday, July 18, when they face North Texas SC. Kickoff from Cardinale Stadium will take place at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Tickets are on sale now with a general admission price of $17 in advance by purchasing them online HERE and $20 at the door. Parking is $12 and can be purchased HERE. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can contact their representative to claim their free tickets.

San Jose Earthquakes II 0 - 1 Tacoma Defiance

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: 73°F Cloudy

Match Officials:

Referee: Kevin Lewis

AR1: Kristin Patterson

AR2: Andrew Hanks

4th Official: Brian Cordova-Munoz

Scoring Summary:

TAC (0-1) Xavi Mllad Gnaulati (Mark Bronnik) 81'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Gabriel Bracken Serra (caution) 19'

TAC - Daniel Robles (caution) 22'

TAC - Codey Phoenix (caution) 53'

SJ - Niklas Dossmann (caution) 60'

SJ - Jacob Heisner (caution) 75'

SJ - Alejandro Cano (caution) 80'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner, Diogo Brandes Baptista (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. 88'), Kaedren Spivey (Jermaine Spivey 63'), Rohan Rajagopal (Warren Boyce 88'), Julian Donnery (Shane de Flores 63'), Gabriel Bracken Serra (Jorge Torres 88'), Zach Bohane, Tomo Allen.

Substitutes not used: Marcelo Avalos (GK), Nikko Perez.

SHOTS: 15; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 13; CLEARANCES: 3

TACOMA DEFIANCE: Max Anchor (GK) (C); Demian Alvarez, Gallatin Sandnes, Jasper Winslow; Edson Carli, Xavi Mllad Gnaulati, Daniel Robles (Brayden Smith 90'), Rafael Angel Jauregui (Leonardo Flores Gonzalez 62'); Codey Phoenix (Mitchell Emert 63'), Mark Bronnik, Charlie Gaffney.

Substitutes not used: Mohammed Shour (GK), Andrew Brown.

SHOTS: 14; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 4; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 12; CLEARANCES: 5







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