Chattanooga FC Extends Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches

Published on July 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC drew Carolina Core FC 1-1 and won the resulting shootout for the extra point 4-2 on Sunday evening to extend its unbeaten run to six games in the league.

Alex Krehl continued his electric goalscoring form and notched his 11th goal of the season moments before half-time to move into second outright in the entire league.

Daniel Mangarov almost put CFC in front within just four minutes when Damien Barker John found him with a crafty cut-back, but Carolina Core FC keeper Nick Holliday was able to make the save.

Krehl opened the scoring in the 45th minute, finishing from a well-worked team goal and a cut-back assist by full-back Anthony Sorenson before the match entered a nearly one-hour-and-45-minute weather delay.

Once play resumed, Barker John nearly scored a goal-of-the-season contender with a piece of individual brilliance, dribbling through a skulk of Core defenders before Holliday made a last-ditch save.

Core found a route back into the match when Mattias Hanchard was adjudged to have brought down Andrew Czech in the penalty area, and Arnaud Tattevin converted from the resulting spot-kick to equalize for the hosts.

CFC nearly regained the lead when Sorenson burst through on the left flank before fizzing in a low cross, but substitute Yuval Cohen could not stretch out in time for the finish.

Chattanooga FC keeper Eldin Jakupović made multiple crucial saves throughout the match, including an outstanding stop from a blistering Tattevin shot late in the match.

CFC defender Farid Sar-Sar connected with header from a free-kick sent in by Tate Robertson but he could not generate enough power for the shot to get past Holliday before referee Calin Radosav blew his whistle for the end of regulation, securing a point for each side.

The Boys in Blue were flawless in the shootout for the extra point with Robertson, Cohen, Anthony Garcia and Luke Husakiwsky all converting their spot-kicks to ultimately bring back two points to the Scenic City and hold onto the club's fourth-place position in the 16-team Eastern Conference. Chattanooga FC has now won four consecutive shootouts for the extra point.

Chattanooga FC will now look forward to a two-match homestand at Finley Stadium, as the Summer of Soccer continues against Orlando City B on July 18 and Philadelphia Union II on July 25 for Ride Your Bike Night. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.

Carolina Core FC (3-9-7, 18 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (8-5-5, 33 pts.)

Truist Point | High Point, N.C.

Final score:

CCFC: 1

CFC: 1

CFC wins shootout for the extra point 4-2

Scoring summary:

45': Alex Krehl (A: Anthony Sorenson) - CFC

61': Arnaud Tattevin (PK) - CCFC

Shootout for the extra point:

Tate Robertson, CFC - Goal

Corey Lundeen, CCFC - Miss

Yuval Cohen, CFC - Goal

Thomas Raimbault, CCFC - Goal

Anthony Garcia, CFC - Goal

Ryan Baer, CCFC - Goal

Luke Husakiwsky, CFC - Goal

Jair Caiza, CCFC - Miss

Stats (CCFC / CFC):

Expected goals (xG): 1.10 / 1.62

Possession: 51% / 49%

Shots: 6 / 16

Shots on goal: 5 / 7

Blocked shots: 0 / 1

Total passes: 340 / 321

Passing accuracy percentage: 76.8 / 79.4

Corners: 3 / 7

Total crosses: 9 / 5

Offsides: 4 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 6 / 4

Clearances: 1 / 1

Fouls: 15 / 19

Discipline:

26' - CCFC, Ricardo Montenegro (Caution)

45'+5' - CFC, Steeve Louis Jean (Caution)

90'+4' - CCFC, Corey Lundeen (Caution)

Lineups:

Carolina Core FC starters: Nick Holliday, Charles Orbaugh, Nolan Evers (C) (Tristan Weber 62'), Bryce Swinehart, Ricardo Montenegro (Dominique Colon 73'), Corey Lundeen, Ryan Baer, Seth Hammond (Jair Caiza 62'), Thomas Raimbault, Arnaud Tattevin, Andrew Czech (David Diaz 62', Rashid Tetteh 80')

Substitutes not used: Trevor Jackson, Nolan Anderson, Robinson Aguirre, Khalid Balogun

Interim Head Coach: Jake Davis

Chattanooga FC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson, Mattias Hanchard, Farid Sar-Sar, Yves Tcheuyap, Steeve Louis Jean (Isaiah Jones 46'), Tate Robertson, Alex McGrath (C) (Luke Husakiwsky 90'+2'), Daniel Mangarov (Anthony Garcia 64'), Damien Barker John, Alex Krehl (Yuval Cohen 64')

Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Nathan Koehler, Darwin Ortiz, Alexis Arrúa, Ashton Gordon

Interim Head Coach: Richard Dixon







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