Quakes II fall to Pacific Division rivals

Published on June 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







BURNABY, BC - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 3-2 on Wednesday night at Swangard Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

The visitors opened the scoring early in just the second minute of the match. San Jose midfielder Kaedren Spivey crossed the ball to defender Jacob Heisner, who headed in his first career goal and put his team on the board. However, the hosts had a quick response when Carson Rassak found the equalizer just two minutes later.

After entering the second half level at one goal each, WFC2 midfielder Daniel Ittycheria netted the go-ahead goal in the 48th minute. After an own goal by WFC2 defender Trevor Wright in the 55th minute, the match was once again level. In the final moments, Yuma Tsuji found the back of the net in the 90+4th minute to secure all three points for the hosts.

Quakes II now travel on Saturday, June 27, to face Timbers2. Kickoff will take place at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Whitecaps FC 2 II 3 - 2 San Jose Earthquakes II

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Swangard Stadium; Burnaby, British Columbia

Weather: 71°F Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Fabrizio Stasolla

AR1: Aubrey Kotelko

AR2: Mehmet Sen

4th Official: David Schmidt-Schweda

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) Jacob Heisner (Kaedren Spivey) 2'

VAN (1-1) Carson Rassak (unassisted) 4'

VAN (2-1) Daniel Ittycheria (unassisted) 48'

SJ (2-2) Trevor Wright (own goal) 55'

VAN (3-2) Yuma Tsuji (Carson Rassak) 90+4'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Jacob Heisner (caution) 25'

VAN - Sahil Deo (caution) 76'

SJ - Tomo Allen (caution) 83'

VAN - Micaah Garnette (caution) 90+2'

WHITECAPS FC 2: Isaac Boehmer (GK)(C); Trevor Wright, Immanuel Mathe (Anyole Peter 74'); Cristiano Bruletti, Carson Rassak, Yuma Tsuji, Daniel Ittycheria, Sahil Deo; Micaah Garnette, Jayden Kim (Kevin Podgorni 73'), Marko Popovic (Tyler Brown 62').

Substitutes not used: Timothy Lodder (GK), Prince Amponsah, Manav Badwal, Aiden Bejaoui, Jesse Peace.

SHOTS: 14; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 10; CLEARANCES: 6

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann (Alexander Ling 80'), Jacob Heisner (Zach Bohane 67'), Diogo Brandes Baptista (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. 67'); Rohan Rajagopal, Kaedren Spivey (Gabriel Bracken Serra 80'), Edwyn Mendoza; Julian Donnery, Shane de Flores (Yujin Kikuchi 89'), Tomo Allen.

Substitutes not used: Andy Castro Sanchez (GK), Jayden Fitzgerald Boes.

SHOTS: 12; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 7; CLEARANCES: 4







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 17, 2026

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