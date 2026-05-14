Quakes II earn a point on the road

Published on May 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







Herriman, Utah - San Jose Earthquakes II drew with Real Monarchs 1(4)-1(3) on Wednesday at Zions Bank Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

The hosts capitalized on a free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box in the final moments of the first half after a foul by Quakes II midfielder Edwyn Mendoza. San Jose found the equalizer in the 58th minute when forward Zach Bohane found the back of the net for the fourth time this season, earning the team lead. With the scoreline level at the end of regulation, the match was decided by a penalty shootout favoring Real Monarchs for the additional point.

Quakes II now travel home on Sunday, May 17, to face Timbers2 at Negoesco Stadium at the University of San Francisco. Kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans can purchase $20 tickets to the match via Tixr. Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can receive free tickets by contacting their Quakes representative.

Real Monarchs 1(4) - 1(3) San Jose Earthquakes II

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Zions Bank Stadium; Herriman, UT

Weather: 85°F Clear

Match Officials:

Referee: Max Alatorre

Asst. Referee: Clarence Clark

Asst. Referee: Jarred Mosher

4th official: Brendan Lucas

Scoring Summary:

SLC (1-0) Antonio Riquelme (free kick) 44'

SJ (1-1) Zach Bohane (Julian Donnery) 58'

Penalty Shootout Summary:

SJ - Julian Donnery (goal)

SLC - Liam O'Gara (goal)

SJ - Tomo Allen (no goal)

SLC - Van Parker (goal)

SJ - Zach Bohane (goal)

SLC - Ruben Mesalles (goal)

SJ - Gabriel Bracken Serra (goal)

SLC - Antonio Riquelme (goal)

SJ - Jermaine Spivey (no goal)

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Rohan Rajagopal (caution) 38'

SJ - Edwyn Mendoza (caution) 44'

SJ - Diogo Brandes Baptista (caution) 57'

SJ - Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (caution) 77'

SLC - Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos (caution) 79'

SJ - Alexander Ling (caution) 83'

SLC - Antonio Riquelme (caution) 90+1'

REAL MONARCHS: Robert Alphin (GK); Kobi Joseph Henry (Dylan Kropp 63'), Giovanni Calderon, Ruben Mesalles; Luca Moisa (Izahi Amparo 63'), Liam O'Gara, Antonio Riquelme, Lineker Rodrigues Dos Santos (C); Juan Gio Villa, Jack Ottley (Felix Ewald 63'), Van Parker.

Substitutes not used: Konstantinos Kyriazis (GK), Chance Cowell, Lionel Djiro, Chase Duke, Luis Rivera, Axel Uriostegui.

SHOTS: 19; SOG: 8; CORNERS: 13; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 12; CLEARANCES: 2

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. 63'), Jacob Heisner, Diogo Brandes Baptista (Alexander Ling 63'); Kaedren Spivey (Jermaine Spivey 81'), Rohan Rajagopal, Edwyn Mendoza (Gabriel Bracken Serra 63'); Zach Bohane, Shane de Flores (Julian Donnery 48'), Tomo Allen.

Substitutes not used: Matthew Gomez (GK), Yujin Kikuchi.

SHOTS: 9; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 7; FOULS: 11; CLEARANCES: 10







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 13, 2026

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