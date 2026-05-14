Real Monarchs Defeat San Jose in Shootout to End Four-Match Losing Streak

Published on May 13, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (2-4-3, 12 pts, 10th West) played to a 1-1 draw in regulation before defeating San Jose Earthquakes II (5-2-2, 17 pts, 4th West) in a 4-3 shootout at Zions Bank Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry entered Sunday's match looking to bounce back after suffering four consecutive losses, most recently a 3-1 away defeat to LAFC2 on Sunday, May 10.

Following the loss, Lowry kept the same formation but made four personnel changes, giving starts to goalkeeper Trace Alphin, right winger Jack Ottley, Trinidad and Tobago international Kobi Henry at centre back, and rounding out the changes was midfielder Liam O'Gara as the Monarchs looked to return to winning form.

The Monarchs looked to strike first. In the 2nd minute, Ottley fired a shot on target that was saved by the San Jose goalkeeper and sent out for a corner kick. Just one minute later, Ottley delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal where Linker Rodrigues met the service, but his effort was deflected by a San Jose defender and bounced off the post before going out for another corner.

San Jose nearly found the opener in the 8th minute after a header from a corner kick forced a big save from goalkeeper Alphin to keep the score level at 0-0. In the 15th minute, Antonio Riquelme found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper inside the six-yard box, but his close-range effort was denied to keep the deadlock intact.

The Monarchs continued to push forward in the 32nd minute when Ottley beat his defender in a 1-v-1 situation before sending a perfectly placed ball across the face of goal. Academy standout forward Van Parker attempted to get on the end of the cross, but a San Jose defender reacted quickly to clear the danger out for a corner kick in another promising sequence from the young duo.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 44th minute when Real Monarchs earned a free kick just outside the penalty area. Riquelme stepped up and delivered a dangerous effort that deflected off a San Jose defender before looping into the top-left corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance and giving the Monarchs a 1-0 lead heading into halftime with momentum and confidence.

Coming out of halftime, the Monarchs looked to quickly add to their lead. In the 46th minute, Riquelme threaded a perfectly weighted ball through the San Jose defense where Ottley met the pass, but his close-range attempt was blocked out for a corner kick.

San Jose found the equalizer in the 58th minute when Julian Donnery delivered a well-placed ball into the path of Zachery Bohane, who calmly slotted his finish past Alphin to level the match and make the score 1-1.

The visitors continued to apply pressure late in the second half, but Alphin came up with another crucial stop in the 69th minute, making a big save off a dangerous corner-kick opportunity to keep the score level at 1-1. With neither side able to find a late winner, the match headed to a shootout where the Monarchs won 4-3 courtesy of an Alphin save.

Real Monarchs remain in the Beehive State to host Colorado Rapids 2 on Wednesday, May 20, at Zions Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MT.

SLC 1: 1 SJ

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Unassisted) 44' - In the 44th minute, Real Monarchs earned a free kick just outside the penalty area, where Antonio Riquelme stepped up and delivered a dangerous effort that deflected off a San Jose defender before looping into the top-left corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance and giving the Monarchs a 1-0 lead.

SJ: Zachery Bohane (Julian Donnery) 58' - In the 58th minute, Julian Donnery delivered a well-placed ball into the path of Zachery Bohane, who calmly slotted his finish past Trace Alphin to level the match for San Jose and make the score 1-1.

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY:

SJ: Julian Donnery

SLC: Liam O'Gara

SJ: Tomo Allen (Missed)

SLC: Van Parker

SJ: Zachery Bohane

SLC: Ruben Mesalles

SJ: Gabriel Serra

SLC: Antonio Riquelme

SJ: Jermaine Spivey (Saved)

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Trace Alphin; Jack Ottley (Felix Ewald 63'), Ruben Mesalles, Giovanni Calderon, Kobi Henry (Dylan Kropp 63'), Gio Villa; Linker Rodrigues ©, Liam O'Gara, Luca Moisa (Izzy Amparo 63'), Antonio Riquelme; Van Parker

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Chance Cowell, Lionel Djiro, Chase Duke, Axel Uriotesgui, Konstaninos Kyriazis

San Jose Earthquakes ll (4-3-3): Connor Lambe, A Cano ©, Niklas Dossmann (Martin Kwende Jr 66'), Jacob Heisner, Diogo Baptista (Alexander Ling 63'), Kaedren Spivey (Jermaine Spivey 81'), Rohan Rajagopal, Edwyn Mendoza (Gabriel Serra 65'), Tomo Allen, Shane De Flores (Julian Donnery 45'), Zachery Bohane

Subs not used: Yujin Kikuchi, Matthew Gomez, Alexander Ling

Stats Summary: SLC / SJ

Shots: 19 / 9

Shots on Goal: 8 / 5

Saves: 4 / 7

Corner Kicks: 13 / 4

Fouls: 12/ 11

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SJ: Rohan Rajagopal (Yellow Card - 38')

SJ: Edwyn Mendoza (Yellow Card - 43')

SJ: Diogo Baptista (Yellow Card - 57')

SJ: Martin Kwende Jr (Yellow Card - 77')

SLC: Linker Rodrigues (Yellow Card - 79')

SJ: Alexander Ling (Yellow Card - 83')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.