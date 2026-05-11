Real Monarchs Drop Fourth Consecutive Match Falling to LAFC 2 3-1

Published on May 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







LOS ANGELES, California - Real Monarchs (2-4-2, 10 pts, 10th West) fell 3-1 to LAFC2 (4-3-3, 16 pts, 5th West) at Titan Stadium on Sunday afternoon, suffering their fourth consecutive loss.

Real Monarchs Head Coach Mark Lowry entered Sunday's match looking to bounce back after suffering three consecutive losses, most recently a 3-0 home defeat to Portland Timbers 2 on Sunday, May 3.

Following the loss, Lowry kept the same formation but made three personnel changes, giving starts to defender Felix Ewald on the left flank, midfielder Izzy Amparo to help control the middle of the pitch, and Canadian academy standout Van Parker up top.

Real Monarchs started the match looking to draw first blood on the road and found an early breakthrough in the 13th minute. The Monarchs earned a corner kick that caused problems inside the Los Angeles penalty area, with defenders in Black-and-Gold struggling to fully clear the danger. Wingback Ewald reacted first to the loose ball and fired his effort past the Los Angeles goalkeeper to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead, scoring his first in the Claret-and-Cobalt.

Los Angeles answered back in the 20th minute after Marius Aiyenero delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Midfielder Matthew Evans met the service for the first time and fired his effort past Max Kerkvliet to pull LAFC2 level and make the score 1-1.

Five minutes later, Los Angeles earned a dangerous free kick opportunity, but Kerkvliet came up with a strong save to push the effort over the crossbar and out for a corner, keeping the match level.

In the 40th minute, midfielder Jude Terry received the ball outside the top of the penalty area from Matt Evans before unleashing a powerful curling strike past Kerkvliet to give the hosts the lead minutes before the break.

Returning from the locker room, Real Monarchs looked to find an equalizer early in the second half. In the 54th minute, midfielder Amparo found himself with a dangerous opportunity in front of goal, but his effort rolled just wide of the far post to keep the score 2-1.

Two minutes later, DeCarlo Guerra found winger Tommy Mihalić in space, where the attacker took on the Monarchs defense in a 1-v-1 situation. Mihalić beat his defender before calmly slotting his shot past Kerkvliet doubling LAFC's lead.

Kerkvliet continued to keep the Monarchs within reach in the 62nd minute, coming up with two massive saves in the second half, the first a 1-v-1 save and the second, in the 75th minute, a Los Angeles penalty kick.

In minute 86, Chase Duke nearly pulled one back for the Monarchs after breaking in on goal for a 1-v-1 opportunity, but the Los Angeles goalkeeper made the save to preserve the two-goal advantage.

Real Monarchs head back to the Beehive State to take on San Jose Earthquakes II on Wednesday, May 13, at Zions Bank Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 p.m. MT.

LAFC2 3: 1 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Felix Ewald (Unassisted) 13' - In the 13th minute, Real Monarchs earned a corner kick that caused problems inside the Los Angeles penalty area, with LAFC defenders struggling to fully clear the danger, wingback Ewald reacted first to the loose ball and fired his effort past the Los Angeles goalkeeper to give the Monarchs a 1-0 lead and score his first goal of the season.

LAFC2: Matt Evans (Marius Aiyenero) 20' - In the 20th minute, Los Angeles responded with an equalizer of their own after Aiyenero delivered a dangerous ball across the face of goal. Midfielder Evans met the service first time and fired his effort past Kerkvliet to pull LAFC2 level and make the score 1-1.

LAFC2: Jude Terry (Matt Evans) 40' - In the 40th minute, midfielder Terry received the ball outside the top of the penalty area from Evans before unleashing a powerful strike past Kerkvliet to give Los Angeles the lead and make the score 2-1.

LAFC2: Tommy Mihalić (DeCarlo Guerra) 56' - In the 56th minute, Guerra found winger Mihalić in space, where the attacker took on the Monarchs defense in a 1-v-1 situation. Mihalić beat his defender before calmly slotting his shot past Max Kerkvliet to give Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Max Kerkvliet; Gio Villa, Juan Arias (Dylan Kropp 78'), Gio Calderon, Ruben Mesalles, Felix Ewald (Jack Ottley 70'); Lineker Rodrigues © (Chase Duke 72'), Izzy Amparo, Luca Moisa (Liam O'Gara 78'), Antonio Riquelme; Van Parker

Subs not used: Luis Rivera, Bennet Ewing, Lionel Djiro, Axel Uriotesgui

Los Angeles FC 2 (4-3-3): Cabral Carter; Josh Santiago (Travis Babineau 45'), Kenneth Nielson (Christian Diaz 70'), Erick Diaz, Emir Pociano; Jude Terry (Ernesto Rodriguez 70'), Sebastian Nava, Matt Evans; Jacob Machuca (Decarlo Guerra 45'), Marius Aiyenerom (Charlie Kosakoff 57'), Tommy Mihalic ©

Subs not used: Luke Goodman, Ethan Scally, Bryan Moyado, Skylar Kaplan

Stats Summary: LAFC2 / SLC

Shots: 9 / 9

Shots on Goal: 6 / 2

Saves: 1 / 3

Corner Kicks: 2 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 21

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LAFC 2: Sebastian Nava (Yellow Card - 24')

LAFC 2: Marius Aiyenerom (Yellow Card - 45 +1')

LAFC 2: Kenneth Nielson (Yellow Card - 48')

LAFC 2: Jude Terry (Yellow Card - 51')

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Yellow Card - 53')

SLC: Ruben Mesalles (Yellow Card - 74')

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Yellow Card - 90+1')







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