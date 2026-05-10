SKC II Signs Academy Defender Jaxson Kalinka to Amateur Deal Ahead of Tonight's Game

Published on May 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy defender Jaxson Kalinka to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract ahead of tonight's game at Colorado Rapids 2.

The 17-year-old defender will be eligible to play in all Sporting KC II games this season on an amateur basis, preserving his NCAA eligibility.

Kalinka joined the Sporting KC Academy ahead of the 2020-21 MLS NEXT season in August of 2020. The Peculiar, Missouri native has played at every level in the Sporting KC Academy from U-13 up to U-18. He has competed at three GA Cups and one MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs, helping Sporting's U-17s make a run to the Quarterfinals at both events in 2024. The centerback has been a mainstay for Sporting's U-18s throughout the 2025-26 MLS NEXT regular season.

Sporting KC II will take on Colorado Rapids 2 tonight at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and is free to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

VITALS:

Jaxson Kalinka

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 11/20/2008 (17)

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165 lbs.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 10, 2026

SKC II Signs Academy Defender Jaxson Kalinka to Amateur Deal Ahead of Tonight's Game - Sporting Kansas City II

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