Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday in First Road Match Since April 10

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will play their first road game since April 10 when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Fans can catch all of the Frontier Division duel for free in the OneFootball app and online at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Despite a 2-0 home defeat to Ventura County FC on Wednesday, head coach Lee Tschantret has his team in solid form, earning three results in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 tie with the Tacoma Defiance last Sunday. Forward Shane Donovan struck twice in the game in his first professional brace.

Donovan now has three goals on the season, the most on the team. Fellow SKC Academy product Johann Ortiz has two goals and an assist this year, tying him with Donovan at three goal contributions.

Forward Missael Rodriguez also has two goals so far in 2026. He, along with defender Pierre Lurot, are the only two players to start every game for head coach Lee Tschantret. Lurot has played every minute on the campaign and has already earned three short term call ups with the first team.

Goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp made his return to the pitch against Tacoma and started a second straight match when he started against Ventura County on Wednesday. He has made six saves in his two starts. Jacob Molinaro has started the other nine MLS NEXT Pro contests for SKC II and ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with 32 saves.

Tschantret has injected youth into his starting XIs in every game. Outside backs Jack Francka and Zane Wantland, both U-18 Academy amateurs have started together six times in defense with Wantland tied for the team lead in assists with two. Kashan Hines, a 17-year-old forward has appeared in every game and scored his first professional goal, a game-winner, on April19 against Whitecaps FC 2.

When Kansas City and Colorado first met back in March, SKC II picked up two points in a shootout win in the Mile High City. Colorado currently sit four points behind Sporting KC II in the Frontier Division; however, they have three games in hand. The Erik Bushey led squad is still in search of their first win of the campaign and are led in scoring by 21-year-old forward Donavan Phillip with three goals.

Sporting KC II will remain on the road for a matchup with North Texas SC in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, April 16. The second of three meetings between the two sides will kick at 7 p.m. CT.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 12

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (Commerce City, Colorado)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #COLvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @Rapids_2

Instagram: @ColoradoRapids_2







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