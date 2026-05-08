Toronto FC II (1) - Red Bull New York II (2) Postgame Summary
Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
RBNY - Nate Worth 65' (Joyeux Masanka Bungi)
RBNY - Andy Rojas 78' (Julian Bazan)
TOR - Kervon Kerr 82' (Tristan Blyth)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
RBNY - Dennis Gjengaar 33' (caution)
TOR - Tim Fortier 42' (caution)
RBNY - Andy Rojas 86' (caution)
RBNY - Joyeux Masanka Bungi 89' (caution)
RBNY - Brady Boulanger 90+1' (caution)
RBNY - Sekou Kone 90+5' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 3-4-2 11 points
Red Bull New York II 7-0-2 23 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C); Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Jackson Gilman, Luca Costabile; Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 78'), Bryce Boneau (Edwin Omoregbe 68'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Dawson 78'), Damar Dixon; Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 68'), Antone Bossenberry
Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Spencer Sappleton, Dékwon Barrow, Daniel Olatunji, Joshua Nugent
RED BULL NEW YORK II - Tobias Szewczyk; Aimar Modelo (Sekou Kone 46'), Aimar Sánchez, Julian Bazan, Joyeux Masanka Bungi; Dennis Gjengaar (Cameron Harper 76'), Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth (Paul Sokoloff 79'), Dennis Nelich (Roald Mitchell 46'); Andy Rojas (Brady Boulanger 90'), Mijahir Jiménez
Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Shunya Sakai, Connor Faello, Benjamin Rodriguez
MEDIA NOTES
Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson made his Toronto FC II debut as a 78th minute substitute, becoming the ninth TFC Academy athlete and 18th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.
At 14 years, 10 months and four days, Lucas Dawson becomes the youngest player to appear in Toronto FC II history.
TFC Academy athlete Tristan Blyth registered his first assist for TFC II.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 8, 2026
- Sporting KC II Signs SKC Academy Defender Zane Wantland to Professional Contract - Sporting Kansas City II
- Toronto FC II Drop School Day Match to Red Bull New York II - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II (1) - Red Bull New York II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Sporting KC II Takes on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday in First Road Match Since April 10 - Sporting Kansas City II
- New York City FC II Acquire Defender Joāo Loiola on Loan Through 2026 Season - New York City FC II
- Philadelphia Union II to Host Next Four Home Matches at WSFS Bank Sportsplex - Philadelphia Union II
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Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC II Drop School Day Match to Red Bull New York II
- Toronto FC II (1) - Red Bull New York II (2) Postgame Summary
- Match to Forget as Toronto FC II Beaten 0-5
- FC Cincinnati 2 (5) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Keeps Cruising, 2-1 over New York City FC II