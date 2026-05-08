Toronto FC II (1) - Red Bull New York II (2) Postgame Summary

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

RBNY - Nate Worth 65' (Joyeux Masanka Bungi)

RBNY - Andy Rojas 78' (Julian Bazan)

TOR - Kervon Kerr 82' (Tristan Blyth)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Dennis Gjengaar 33' (caution)

TOR - Tim Fortier 42' (caution)

RBNY - Andy Rojas 86' (caution)

RBNY - Joyeux Masanka Bungi 89' (caution)

RBNY - Brady Boulanger 90+1' (caution)

RBNY - Sekou Kone 90+5' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 3-4-2 11 points

Red Bull New York II 7-0-2 23 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (C); Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Jackson Gilman, Luca Costabile; Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 78'), Bryce Boneau (Edwin Omoregbe 68'), Tim Fortier (Lucas Dawson 78'), Damar Dixon; Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 68'), Antone Bossenberry

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Spencer Sappleton, Dékwon Barrow, Daniel Olatunji, Joshua Nugent

RED BULL NEW YORK II - Tobias Szewczyk; Aimar Modelo (Sekou Kone 46'), Aimar Sánchez, Julian Bazan, Joyeux Masanka Bungi; Dennis Gjengaar (Cameron Harper 76'), Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth (Paul Sokoloff 79'), Dennis Nelich (Roald Mitchell 46'); Andy Rojas (Brady Boulanger 90'), Mijahir Jiménez

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Shunya Sakai, Connor Faello, Benjamin Rodriguez

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Lucas Dawson made his Toronto FC II debut as a 78th minute substitute, becoming the ninth TFC Academy athlete and 18th player to make his club debut during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

At 14 years, 10 months and four days, Lucas Dawson becomes the youngest player to appear in Toronto FC II history.

TFC Academy athlete Tristan Blyth registered his first assist for TFC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 8, 2026

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