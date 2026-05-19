Toronto FC II and Chris Kalongo Agree on Mutual Contract Termination

Published on May 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club and goalkeeper Chris Kalongo have mutually agreed to terminate Kalongo's MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Kalongo, 24, signed with Toronto FC II on February 5, 2026, after spending four seasons (2022-2025) with Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL). The Oakville, Ontario native was named to the matchday roster for six of Toronto FC II's opening ten MLS NEXT Pro matches. Prior to the CPL, Kalongo spent time with Milton Magic, Oakville Soccer Club and Sigma FC.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 19, 2026

Toronto FC II and Chris Kalongo Agree on Mutual Contract Termination - Toronto FC II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.