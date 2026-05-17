Pair of Late Goals Lift Toronto FC II

Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (4W-4L-2T, 14 points) recorded a 2 - 0 shutout road victory over CT United FC (2W-6L-1T, 8 points) on Saturday evening, courtesy of late goals from Diego Nué-Brito and Elias Khodri at Reese Stadium in New Haven, Connecticut.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes from his side that hosted Red Bull New York II in their School Day game on Friday, May 8 with Adisa De Rosario, Jackson Gilman, Luca Costabile and Elias Khodri making way for Zakaria Nakhly, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe and Jahmarie Nolan.

The visitors found the back of the net through Antone Bossenberry in the 27th minute, only for the assistant referee's flag to rule the effort out for a marginal offside call. Ten minutes later, Toronto FC II were forced into a change as Jahmarie Nolan exited through injury, with TFC Academy forward Kervon Kerr coming on in his place.

With both sides pushing to break the deadlock, Toronto and Connecticut each came close to opening the scoring, as Kervon Kerr rattled the post with a powerful effort in the 64th minute before Cauã Paixão's low finish drifted narrowly wide 12 minutes later.

The Young Reds found the breakthrough when Tim Fortier connected with Tristan Blyth's low corner and substitute Diego Nué-Brito was on hand to slot home from close-range.

The 86th minute opener marked the TFC Academy midfielder's first goal for Toronto FC II in just his second appearance for the club, while Fortier recorded his second assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

The visitors doubled their advantage in stoppage time when Damar Dixon released Elias Khodri down the left flank and the substitute burst forward before gliding past the goalkeeper with a silky ball-roll move and calmly finishing to make it 2-0.

The 94th minute finish marked the French attacker's second goal of the 2026 campaign, while Dixon registered his first assist for TFC II.

Down the other end, goalkeeper Zakaria Nakhly capped off a standout performance between the sticks by making his sixth and final save of the evening to deny CT United's Ibrahim Kasule deep into stoppage time, securing a 2-0 victory and the Young Reds' fourth clean sheet of the season.

Up next, Toronto FC II pay a visit to Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, May 24. Kick-off from ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Diego Nué-Brito 86' (Tim Fortier)

TOR - Elias Khodri 90+4' (Damar Dixon)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Bryce Boneau 8' (caution)

CTU - Andre Applewhaite 15' (caution)

CTU - Ernesto Gómez 25' (caution)

TOR - Shyon Pinnock 45' (caution)

CTU - Lukas Kamrath 49' (caution)

TOR - Tim Fortier 49' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 51' (caution)

TOR - Elias Khodri 90+5' (caution)

Lineups:

CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Rickson van Hees (Daniel D'Ippolito 82'), Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson, Andre Applewhaite (Reyniel Perdomo 62'); Ernesto Gómez, Steven Sserwadda, Robbie Mora (Niko Koloniaris 71'); Alex Monis (C) (Jeremy Medranda 62'), Ibrahim Kasule, Laurie Goddard (Cauã Paixão 71')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Richard Hauth, Dylan Lacy, Hivan Kouonang

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm, Edwin Omoregbe; Shyon Pinnock (Tristan Blyth 72'), Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 72'), Tim Fortier, Damar Dixon; Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 38'), Antone Bossenberry (Elias Khodri 87')

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Kalongo, Spencer Sappleton, Diego Jalleau, Joshua Nugent

MEDIA NOTES

Tonight's match against CT United FC marked Toronto FC II's 300th game in club history across all competitions (USL, USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro).

Toronto FC Academy midfielder Diego Nué-Brito scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Damar Dixon registered his first assist for TFC II.

The Young Reds recorded their fourth clean sheet of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Toronto FC II earned a victory in their first-ever meeting with CT United FC.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 16, 2026

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