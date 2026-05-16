Revolution II Host Orlando City B for Sunday Showdown

Published on May 16, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (4-2-3; 17 pts.) return to Beirne Stadium on Sunday afternoon to host Eastern Conference opponent Orlando City B (3-2-4). Sunday's 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff will stream on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Philip Galati on the call.

Revolution II enters the match with momentum, earning narrow victories in each of their last two games. On Wednesday, defender Jake Shannon delivered the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to lift Revolution II over Philadelphia Union II, 1-0. Shannon's finish marked the second straight match in which a New England defender delivered the winning tally, as Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh netted the decider in Revolution II's 3-2 win over New York City FC II on May 10.

Shannon, in his debut season with Revolution II, opened his professional account on Wednesday. The 22-year-old North Carolina native made his fourth professional start and played the full 90 minutes in New England's backline, recording a career-high two shots. Center back Gabe Dahlin and forward/winger Myles Morgan distributed the assists on the game-winning goal.

Dahlin etched his name on the scoresheet for the second consecutive game, having collected game-winning assists in each of New England's last two wins. A 22-year-old from Sweden, Dahlin logged his sixth 90-minute shift of the season at Union II, adding one shot and a key pass. Dahlin's two assists rank tied for second-best on Revolution II.

Also in his debut season with Revolution II, Morgan has emerged as one of the team's top attacking producers. The Ontario native has appeared in all nine matches this season, earning five starts, and leads the team with four goal contributions. Morgan has found the scoresheet in three of the last four outings, and earned his first assist of the 2026 campaign on Wednesday.

Homegrown midfielder Cristiano Oliveira also remains a dynamic threat in New England's attack. The 18-year-old from Somerville, Mass. leads Revolution II with a team-high three assists this season, while ranking tied for seventh among league leaders with 21 key passes. In Wednesday's victory, Oliveira logged seven key passes and four total shots. Fellow Homegrown midfielder Javaun Mussenden has also featured regularly this season for Revolution II, logging one assist over nine games played.

On the defensive end, New England produced one of its best performances of the 2026 campaign in the midweek victory. Revolution II kept Philadelphia Union II without a shot on target en route to its fourth shutout of the season, tied for third-most in MLS NEXT Pro. New England's eight goals conceded are tied for second-fewest across the league, while its 34 shots against are tied for third-fewest.

New England enters Sunday's contest holding a 4-2-2 edge in the all-time series over Orlando City B. When the two teams met during the 2025 season, New England came out on top with a dominant 3-0 win. Orlando visits New England following a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United 2 in its most recent match. Offensively, The Lions rank tied for seventh in MLS NEXT Pro with 19 total goals, led by Harvey Sarajian and Gustavo Caraballo, who have each tallied four.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #10

New England Revolution II vs. Orlando City B

Sunday, May 17, 2026

2:00 p.m. ET

Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)







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