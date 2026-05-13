New England Revolution II Visit Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday Night

Published on May 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - New England Revolution II (3-2-3; 14 pts.) travel to Eastern Conference rival Philadelphia Union II (4-3-1; 14 pts.) for a midweek match on Wednesday, May 13 at Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium. Wednesday's contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with James Hadnot on the call.

New England returned to the win column on Sunday, collecting a 3-2 victory in a back-and-forth battle with New York City FC II at Beirne Stadium. After New York City opened the scoring with a first half tally, New England returned from the halftime break with a strong attacking effort. New England netted three goals during the second half, capped by Homegrown Player Damario McIntosh's game-winning tally in the 83rd minute. The 18-year-old defender's game-winner marked his first professional goal.

New England's attack also featured goal-scoring performances from forwards Myles Morgan and Shuma Sasaki, who both converted on penalty kick opportunities. Morgan continues to pace New England's attack with a team-high three goals scored. The 20-year-old from Canada has scored twice in the last three games, and has appeared in all eight matches this season. Sasaki, who joined Revolution II in April, opened his professional account during Sunday's win.

Midfielder Carlos Zambrano and defender Gabe Dahlin also featured on the scoresheet on Sunday, registering assists on McIntosh's deciding tally. Zambrano, a 21-year-old Venezuelan, owns one goal and one assist, having appeared in all but one match in his debut season with Revolution II. McIntosh has also emerged as a key contributor on the attacking end, logging one goal and two assists through his seven games played in 2026.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian suited up for his fifth start of the 2026 campaign in Sunday's victory. New England's backline remains one of the top defenses in MLS NEXT Pro this season, as Revolution II's eight goals conceded are tied for second-fewest in the league. New England's 34 shots against rank tied for sixth-fewest in MLS NEXT Pro.

New England leads the all-time series against Union II, 6-5-2, including a 1-0-2 record across three meetings last season. Philadelphia recorded a 2-1 defeat to Red Bull New York II in its most recent match back on May 3, with leading scorer Stas Korzeniowski netting his fourth goal of the season. Across five home games in Chester, Union II own a 3-2-0 record.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #9

New England Revolution II at Philadelphia Union II

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

7:00 p.m. ET

Kinetic Field at WSFS Bank Sportsplex Stadium

(Chester, Penn.)







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New England Revolution II Visit Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution II

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