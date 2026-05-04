Revolution II Battle CT United FC to 0-0 Draw

Published on May 3, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







MANSFIELD, Conn. - New England Revolution II (2-2-3; 11 pts.) battled regional rival CT United FC (2-5-1; 8 pts.) to a 0-0 draw on Sunday night at Morrone Stadium, before falling 6-5 in the ensuing penalty shootout. In net for New England, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian recorded three saves en route to his second clean sheet of the season.

Connecticut controlled the early tempo and nearly found the opener in the 13th minute, but Parisian denied Laurie Goddard's close-range volley. Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, added another crucial save in the 36th minute, sprinting off his line to shut down CT United forward Alex Monis on a breakaway and preserve the level scoreline heading into halftime.

New England generated several promising chances in the second half. Midfielder Carlos Zambrano, earning his first professional start tonight, lifted a corner kick into the box for defender Jake Shannon in the 67th minute, but his header sailed over the woodwork. Moments later, after Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh drew a foul in the box in the 76th minute, fellow Revolution Academy product Javaun Mussenden stepped to the penalty spot, but his low-driven attempt was saved by a diving Gunther Rankenburg.

The visitors continued to apply pressure before the final whistle, with defender Schinieder Mimy forcing Rankenburg into a stoppage-time save from distance. Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Shannon, and Gabe Dahlin anchored a backline that held CT United to only three shots on target, helping guide New England to its third shutout of the campaign.

Revolution II return home to host New York City FC II on Sunday, May 10, at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. The 2:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the

OneFootball platform, with Mark Schoenster on the call.

MATCH NOTES

Through seven games to open the 2026 season, New England has conceded just six goals, the second-fewest leaguewide.

New England outshot CT United FC, 13-8, and held a 4-3 edge in shots on target.

GK Donovan Parisian registered three saves en route to his second clean sheet of the season, the sixth of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

M Judah Siqueira tallied a team-leading three shot attempts tonight, while fellow Revolution Academy product Javaun Mussenden posted a pair of shots, both on target.

M Carlos Zambrano logged two key passes over a 67-minute shift in his first professional start tonight, his sixth appearance of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Revolution II newcomer Shuma Sasaki suited up for his third straight league appearance, replacing an injured Makai Wells in the 50th minute. The Japanese midfielder recorded two key passes and two shots on the night.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #7

New England Revolution II 0(5) at CT United FC 0(6)

May 3, 2026 - Morrone Stadium (Mansfield, Conn.)

Referee: Gary Gutierrez

Assistant Referee: Eric Schreiber

Assistant Referee: Doug Clayton

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada

Weather: 52 degrees and mostly sunny

Scoring Summary:

None.

Misconduct Summary:

CTU - Reyniel Perdomo (Yellow Card) 39'

NE - Gabe Dahlin (Yellow Card) 60'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card) 63'

NE - Schinieder Mimy (Yellow Card) 69'

CTU - Steven Sserwadda (Yellow Card) 82'

NE - Donovan Parisian (Yellow Card) 90'+1

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Schinieder Mimy, Chris Mbai-Assem, Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin (c); Carlos Zambrano (Judah Siqueira 67'), Allan Oyirwoth, Javaun Mussenden; Myles Morgan, Makai Wells (Shuma Sasaki 50'), Jayden Da (Damario McIntosh 68')

Substitutes Not Used: Jared Smith, Sharod George, Max Weinstein, Grant Emerhi, Logan Azar, Sheridan McNish

CT United FC: Gunther Rankenburg; Jeremy Medranda (Andre Applewhaite 58'), Jahvar Stephenson (Rickson Van Hees 58'), Lukas Kamrath, Reyniel Perdomo; Robbie Mora, Ernesto Gomez; Laurie Goddard, Alex Monis (c) (Barnabas Tanyi 65'), Cauã Paixão (Hivan Kouonang 80')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Dylan Lacy, Ibrahim Kasule, Daniel Dippolito, Niko Noloniaris

New England Revolution II Team Statistics CT United FC

13 Shots 8

4 Shots (on Target) 3

5 Blocked Shots 2

3 Saves 4

8 Corner Kicks 6

1 Offsides 2

17 Fouls 13

468 (81.0%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 340 (76.5%)







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