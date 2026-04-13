Revolution II Fall to Red Bull New York II, 2-1, on Sunday

Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (2-1-2, 10 pts.) fell to Eastern Conference rival Red Bull New York II (3-0-2; 11 pts.), 2-1, on Sunday night at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. After midfielder Carlos Zambrano pulled the match level in the 65th minute, New York found the game-winning goal in stoppage time to secure all three points.

New England and New York battled for control in the opening 45 minutes, with both sides generating dangerous opportunities. Revolution II notched their first promising chance seven minutes into the match, as defender Josh Macedo, an Academy product making his 2026 season debut, curled a cross into the box to forward/winger Myles Morgan. However, the Canadian attacker's header rattled off the right post. Red Bull II responded in the 13th minute, redirecting a headed shot towards goal, but New England goalkeeper J.D. Gunn pulled down the header on target with ease.

Revolution II nearly broke the deadlock with a dangerous opportunity from Morgan. Academy product Makai Wells, making his third start of the campaign, drove up the right flank and placed an end-line service into the box for Morgan, but his effort went high of the crossbar. Moments later, Red Bull II capitalized, scoring in the final minute of the first half to send the visitors into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Following intermission, Gunn made two crucial stops to keep the game within reach for New England, ending the night with a season-high six-save performance. After New York was reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute, as goalkeeper Tobias Szewczyk was shown a red card, momentum shifted in favor of Revolution II. On the ensuing set-piece opportunity, Zambrano scored his first professional goal by curling his shot into the left side of the net to knot the game at 1-1.

New England nearly took the lead with seven minutes remaining in regulation time as Wells fired a chance that missed just right of the frame. However, New York scored a free kick in stoppage time to seal the 2-1 win, snapping New England's four-game unbeaten streak to open the season.

Tonight's contest featured the professional debuts of Revolution II newcomers Jared Smith, a Longmeadow, Mass. native, and Shuma Sasaki, who joined the club earlier this month. Additionally, 15-year-old Academy midfielder Logan Azar logged his first professional minutes tonight, becoming one of over 50 Revolution Academy products to launch their professional careers with New England's developmental side since its inaugural 2020 season.

Revolution II hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Columbus Crew 2 on April 18 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. The 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform, with Parker Johnson on the call.

MATCH NOTES

M Carlos Zambrano scored his first goal of the season, the first of his professional career tonight. The 21-year-old has logged three consecutive appearances off the bench in his debut Revolution II campaign.

G.K. J.D. Gunn posted a season-high six-save performance on the night in his third start of the year.

Revolution II's new additions D Jared Smith and F/W Shuma Sasaki both made their MLS NEXT Pro and club debuts tonight. Smith, a native of Longmeadow, Mass. earned a start along the defensive line, while Sasaki came on as a second-half substitution.

Academy M Logan Azar, 15, also logged his first professional minutes in tonight's match, becoming the 53rd Academy product to mark his pro debut with Revolution II in the program's six-year history.

Academy D Sheridan McNish earned his first career MLS NEXT Pro start, logging all 90 minutes on Sunday in his second appearance of the season. Fellow Academy product D Josh Macedo, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, notched a start in his season debut, logging a 45-minute shift.

F/W Myles Morgan and Zambrano each notched a team-best three shot attempts tonight, with the latter's three shots all on target.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #5

New England Revolution II 1 vs. Red Bull New York II 2

April 12, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Yannick Rothfuss

Assistant Referee: Adam Saleh

Assistant Referee: Aaron Fong

Fourth Official: Hannah Jaworski

Weather: 53 degrees and cloudy

Scoring Summary:

RBII - Roald Mitchell (Tobias Szewczyk, Aimar Sánchez) 45'+1

NE - Carlos Zambrano 1 (Free Kick) 65'

RBII - Andy Rojas (Unassisted) 90'+5

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Jared Smith (Yellow Card) 41'

RBII - Tobias Szewczyk (Red Card) 62'

NE - Jayden Da (Yellow Card) 77'

RBII - Erick Londoño (Yellow Card) 80'

RBII - Benjamin Rodriguez (Yellow Card) 84'

NE - Sheridan McNish (Yellow Card) 90'+4

New England Revolution II: J.D. Gunn; Sheridan McNish, Gabe Dahlin ©, Chris Mbai-Assem; Josh Macedo (Schinieder Mimy 46'), Logan Azar (Carlos Zambrano 46'), Allan Oyirwoth (Javaun Mussenden 46'), Jared Smith; Judah Siqueira (Shuma Sasaki 46'), Myles Morgan (Jayden Da 46'), Makai Wells

Substitutes Not Used: Sharod George, Max Weinstein, Cristiano Carlos, Grant Emerhi

Red Bull New York II: Tobias Szewczyk; Connor Faello, Erick Londoño (Shunya Sakai 89'), Aimar Sanchez, Aimar Modelo; Andy Rojas, Nate Worth ©, Deven Cadigan, Tanner Rosborough (Benny Rodriguez 76'); Roald Mitchell (Tomas Hut 64'), Mijahir Jiimenez

Substitutes Not Used: Marco Morigi, Sekou Kone, Paul Sokoloff, Makan Sissoko, Christian Gallagher, Aiden Jarvis

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Red Bull New York II

8 Shots 17

3 Shots (on Target) 8

1 Blocked Shots 2

6 Saves 2

3 Corner Kicks 2

5 Offsides 2

24 Fouls 27

363 (76.0%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 506 (83.6%)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026

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