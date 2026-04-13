Real Monarchs Fall 2-0 to Ventura County FC in First Loss of 2026 Season

Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, California - Real Monarchs (2-1-2, 10 pts, 4th West) suffer its first loss of 2026 campaign, a 2-0 defeat in California against Ventura County FC (3-1-2, 13 pts, 3rd West) after a first-half red card forced the Monarchs to play remaining 50 minutes a man down.

Head Coach Mark Lowry and the Real Monarchs took the pitch for the first time in three weeks, looking to continue the momentum brought forth in the first four matches where the squad went unbeaten. The starting lineup featured goalkeeper Trace Alphin, making his first start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Real Monarchs started the match in its defensive zone, after being forced to work to stop multiple attacks from the home side before finding its offensive rhythm. The visitors first tangible shot on goal came in the 14th minute when midfielder Antonio Riquelme got a shot off following a corner kick, sending the ball towards the top left side of the goal before being punched away by Ventura County FC's goalkeeper.

In the 39th minute, defender Gio Calderon was given his marching orders, awarded a red card, forcing the Monarchs to finish the rest of the match a man down. Alphin stepped up in his season debut, saving the resulting free kick with his fingertips and helping send his side into the locker room without conceding a goal.

Just four minutes into the second half Ventura County FC capitalized on a free kick, sending the ball into the box and finding the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead, forcing the Monarchs to play from behind, something it has already done twice this season and responded to successfully.

Real Monarchs pushed on, stringing together more precise passes and finding offensive opportunities. In the 72nd minute, forward Dylan Kropp and midfielder Jack Ottley entered the match, both making their professional debut. Ottley wasted no time making his presence known, getting a shot off just seconds into stepping onto the pitch.

In the 79th minute, Alphin made contact with a Ventura County FC attacker, awarding the home side a penalty to put Ventura County up 2-0. Rounding out tonight's substitutions for Coach Lowry was Van Parker, who made his professional debut in the 86th minute. As the match came to a close, the Monarchs were unable to find the back of the net, ending the evening with its first loss of the 2026 season.

The Monarchs return home to Zions Bank Stadium next Sunday, March 19 to take on Houston Dynamo 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MT. Tickets will be sold at the door with the match available to stream on OneFootball.com.

VCFC 2: 0 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

VCFC: José Magaña (Vicente Garcia) 49' - Ventura County earned a free kick in the 49th minute, with midfielder Vicente Garcia sending a cross into the area that was met by a header and a strong save from Trace Alphin. On the rebound, Ventura County center back José Magaña pounced and fired his shot past Alphin to give VCFC a 1-0 lead.

VCFC: Julian Plascencia (Penalty) 80' - In the 79th minute, Ventura County earned a penalty, and striker Julian Plascencia stepped up and buried his attempt, misleading Trace Alphin, doubling the advantage giving Ventura County a 2-0 lead.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-3-2): Trace Alphin; Gio Villa (Van Parker 86'), Ruben Mesalles, Wes Charpie © (Dylan Kropp 72'), Gio Calderon, Felix Ewald; Izzy Amparo, Omar Marquez (Jack Ottley 72'), Antonio Riquelme; Tyler Wolff (Lineker Rodrigues, 64'), Owen Anderson (Liam O'Gara, 63')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Linkon Ream, Luis Rivera, Axel Uriostegui

Ventura County FC (3-4-3): Sebastian Conlon; Sebas Hernandez ©, Jose Magana, Enrique Martinez; Mason Vanney, Mateo Tsakris (Gabriel Arnold, 62'), Arnau Vilamitjana, Troy Elgersma; Vicente Garcia (Eric Preston 80'), Julian Placias (Aaron Medina 90 +3'), Dylan Vanney

Subs not used: James Rhodes, Riley Dalgado, Chase Gozdieski, Brett Phan, Issak Luna

Stats Summary: VCFC / SLC

Shots: 17 / 11

Shots on Goal: 6 / 4

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 4 / 7

Fouls: 11 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Gio Calderon (Red Card, 39')

SLC: Antonio Riquelme (Yellow Card, 49')

VCFC: Enrique Martinez (Yellow Card, 60')

SLC: Trace Alphin (Yellow Card 79')







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026

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