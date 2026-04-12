Toronto FC II (3) - Crown Legacy FC (3) Postgame Summary

Published on April 12, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Crown Legacy FC gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 3-1

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 8' (penalty kick)

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas 17'

CLFC - Nimfasha Berchimas 22' (Nathan Richmond)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 35'

CLFC - Hugo Mbongue 66' (penalty kick)

TOR - Fletcher Bank 83' (Bryce Boneau)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR -Fletcher Bank - miss (0:0)

CLFC -Hugo Mbongue - goal (0:1)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic - miss (0:1)

CLFC -Erik Peña - goal (0:2)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry - goal (1:2)

CLFC -Andrej Subotić - goal (1:3)

TOR - Joshua Nugent - miss (1:3)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Jackson Gilman 47' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 52' (caution)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 64' (caution)

TOR - Bryce Boneau 69' (caution)

CLFC - Baye Coulibaly 88' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 1-2-2 5 points

Crown Legacy FC 5-0-1 17 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Jackson Gilman, Reid Fisher, Micah Chisholm (Luca Costabile 79'), Richard Chukwu; Tim Fortier (Bryce Boneau 67'), Markus Cimermancic (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 79'); Damar Dixon (Joshua Nugent 84'), Fletcher Bank, Elias Khodri (Antone Bossenberry 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Dékwon Barrow, Tristan Blyth, Edwin Omoregbe

CROWN LEGACY FC - Quinn Syrett; Will Cleary, Andrew Johnson, Jack Neeley, Ashton Kamdem; Daniel Longo (Andrej Subotić 70'), Aron John, Baye Coulibaly (Erik Peña 90+2'); Nathan Richmond (Emmanuel Uchegbu 70'), Nimfasha Berchimas (Magic Smalls90 +2'), Hugo Mbongue (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Jahiem Wickham, Wyatt Holt, Ethan Curtis, Simon Tonidandel, Brian Romero

MEDIA NOTES

Jahmarie Nolan scored his first brace for Toronto FC II.

Bryce Boneau recorded his first assist for the Young Reds.

With today's result, TFC II's all-time Home Opener record moves to 4W-1L-6T (United Soccer League, USL League One and MLS NEXT Pro).







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 12, 2026

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