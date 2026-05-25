Extra Point Goes to Toronto FC II

Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







oronto FC II (4W-4L-3T, 16 points) recorded a 2-2 result against Columbus Crew 2 (5W-4L-3T, 20 points) on Sunday night courtesy of goals from Bryce Boneau and Jahmarie Nolan, and picked up the extra point in a 3-1 shootout win at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes from the side that defeated CT United FC last weekend with Adisa De Rosario, Luca Costabile, Marko Stojadinovic, Fletcher Bank and Kervon Kerr coming in for Zakaria Nakhly, Edwin Omoregbe, Shyon Pinnock, Tim Fortier and Jahmarie Nolan.

Welcoming back Stojadinovic to the Young Reds Roster earlier this week, the midfielder made his first appearance and start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season for TFC II. With the start, he also made his 68th appearance for Toronto FC II, moving into joint-seventh on the club's all-time appearances list.

The two sides exchanged early chances, including a big save from Adisa De Rosario in the third minute after a close-range shot from Crew 2's, Zach Zengue.

Three minutes later, TFC II took the early 1-nill lead in the sixth minute through midfielder Bryce Boneau. Pressure from Fletcher Bank forced a Columbus Crew 2 turnover, allowing Luca Costabile to win possession and find Boneau with a one-touch pass in the middle. Boneau took a touch before firing a shot into the bottom right corner, beating goalkeeper Luke Pruter.

Boneau's goal marked his first for TFC II, while Costabile registered his first assist for the Young Reds.

The home side continued to press and create chances, as De Rosario made five saves in the first half to keep the 1-nil lead heading into the break.

Looking to make a change at the half, Jamaican forward Jahmarie Nolan replaced TFC Academy product Kervon Kerr.

Five minutes into the second half, Damar Dixon cut the ball inside the box to beat half-time substitute Christopher Rogers, forcing Pruter into a save.

Columbus Crew 2 found the equalizer in the 51st minute, after a give-and-go between Zach Zengue and Tristan Brown. Brown then sent a cross into the Young Reds box, finding the foot of Chase Adams to tie the game 1-1.

TFC II responded in the 75th minute as Nolan proved to be the difference, recording his team-leading fifth goal. The forward placed a close-range finish into the back of Crew 2's net, after being played a low cross from Dixon on the right side to restore the visitors' lead, 2-1.

Four TFC Academy products checked into the game in the final 10 minutes of regular time, with Edwin Omoregbe, Tristan Blyth, Diego Nué-Brito and Shyon Pinnock coming on for Luca Costabile, Damar Dixon, Bryce Boneau and Antone Bossenberry.

During stoppage time, Columbus Crew 2 leveled the match once again in the 92nd minute. A set-piece corner from Nico Rincón found captain Kevin Gbamblé, whose redirection tied the match, 2-2.

With the game level at the final whistle, the two clubs headed to an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, where Toronto FC II claimed the extra point with a 3-1 victory.

Toronto FC II return home to host Philadelphia Union II next up on Friday, May 29. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

TOR - Bryce Boneau 6' (Luca Costabile)

CLB - Chase Adams 51' (Tristan Brown)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan 75' (Damar Dixon)

CLB - Kevin Gbamblé 90+2' (Nico Rincón)

Shootout Summary

TOR - Fletcher Bank - miss (0:0)

CLB - Brent Adu-Gyamfi - miss (0:0)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan - goal (1:0)

CLB - Zach Zengue - miss (1:0)

TOR - Micah Chisholm - goal (2:0)

CLB - Nico Rincón - goal (2:1)

TOR - Reid Fisher - miss (2:1)

CLB - Cole Mrowka - miss (2:1)

TOR - Shyon Pinnock - goal (3:1)

Misconduct Summary

CLB - Christopher Rogers 54' (caution)

CLB - Chase Adams 74' (caution)

TOR - Bryce Boneau 77' (caution) TOR - Micah Chisholm 90+1' (caution)

Lineups:

COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Quinton Elliot, Rui Aoki (Christopher Rogers 46'), Isaac Heffess, Tristan Brown; Zach Zengue, Johann Chirinos (Cole Mrowka 84'), Tarun Karumanchi (Nico Rincón 76'), Kevin Gbamblé (C); Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lapkes, Moses Nyeman, Gio De Libera

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Reid Fisher (C), Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile (Edwin Omoregbe 81'); Damar Dixon (Tristan Blyth 81'), Bryce Boneau (Diego Nué-Brito 81'), Marko Stojadinovic, Fletcher Bank; Kervon Kerr (Jahmarie Nolan 46'), Antone Bossenberry (Shyon Pinnock 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Zakaria Nakhly, Dékwon Barrow, Lucas Dawson, Joshua Nugent

MEDIA NOTES

With the result, Toronto FC II earned its first-ever point at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Bryce Boneau scored his first goal for TFC II becoming the seventh different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Jahmarie Nolan scored his team-leading fifth goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Luca Costabile registered his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Marko Stojadinovic made his first appearance and start of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season for TFC II.

Stojadinovic made his 68th appearance for the Young Reds, moving into joint-seventh on the club's all-time appearances list.







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