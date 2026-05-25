Tanyi Brace Leads CT United FC to 3-1 Road Win at Red Bull New York II

Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Little Falls Township, N.J. - CT United FC earned an impressive road result Sunday night, defeating New York Red Bulls II 3-1 at MSU Soccer Park behind a first-half brace from Barnabas Tanyi and a late penalty finish from Alex Monis.

CT United controlled much of the opening half and broke through in the 30th minute when Tanyi finished off a setup from Cauã Paixão to give the Coywolves a 1-0 advantage. The visitors doubled the lead just before halftime as Robbie Mora delivered the assist on Tanyi's second goal of the night in the 43rd minute.

Red Bull New York II pulled one back in the second half through Dennis Gjengaar, but CT United stayed composed defensively and continued to create chances going forward. Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg made four saves on the night to help preserve the lead.

Monis sealed the victory in stoppage time, calmly converting a penalty kick in the 90th minute to secure all three points for CT United.

CT United finished the night with 13 shots, including eight on target, in a balanced road performance that saw the club match Red Bulls II physically while capitalizing on key attacking moments.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

Red Bull New York II v Connecticut United FC

Date: May 24, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: MSU Soccer Park | Little Falls Township, NJ

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 56 degrees, Rainy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-3 FT

RBNY: 0-1-1

CTU: 2-1-3

GOALS

CTU: Tanyi 30' (Assist: Cauã Paixão)

CTU: Tanyi 43' (Assist: Robbie Mora)

RBNY: Dennis Gjengaar (Assist: Dennis Nelich)

CTU: Alex Monis 90' (PK)

LINEUPS

RBNY II: Aidan Stokes, Connor Faello (Sekou Kone 80'), Aimar Sánchez, Joyeux Masanka Bungi, Dennis Gjengaar, Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth, Mijahir Jiménez, Bryan Rodriguez (Aimar Modelo 71'), Dennis Nelich (Matteo Morigi 65'), Paul Sokoloff (Malik Odeyinka 80')

Substitutes not used: Ian Paola, Austin Causey, Makan Sissoko, Abdellahi Nasser Dine, Akheem Wilson

Head Coach: Dominik Wohlert

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Rickson van Hees, Robbie Mora, Dylan Lacy, Barnabas Tanyi (Laurie Goddard), Cauã Paixão (Daniel D'Ippolito 62'), Andre Applewhaite, Steven Sserwadda, Jahvar Stephenson, Lukas Kamrath, Ibrahim Kasule (Alex Monis 77')

Substitutes not used: Hivan Kouonang, Anthony Ramos, Sean Petrie, Ernesto Gomez, Jeremy Medranda, Niko Koloniaris

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

STATS SUMMARY: RBNY II/CTU

Shots: 12 / 13

Shots on Goal: 5 / 8

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Offside: 0 / 5

Goalkeeper Saves: 4 / 4

Fouls: 14 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY II: N. Worth (Yellow Card) 32'

RBNY II: M. Jimenez (Yellow Card) 53'

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg (Yellow Card) 54'

RBNY II: C. Faello (Yellow Card) 73'

RBNY II: A. Modelo (Yellow Card) 89'

CTU: Dylan Lacy (Yellow Card) 90+5'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Laadi Issaka

Ast. Referees: Sharon Gingrich, Marcus Barnett

Fourth Official: Nick Karnovsky







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