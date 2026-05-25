Tanyi Brace Leads CT United FC to 3-1 Road Win at Red Bull New York II
Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Connecticut United FC News Release
Little Falls Township, N.J. - CT United FC earned an impressive road result Sunday night, defeating New York Red Bulls II 3-1 at MSU Soccer Park behind a first-half brace from Barnabas Tanyi and a late penalty finish from Alex Monis.
CT United controlled much of the opening half and broke through in the 30th minute when Tanyi finished off a setup from Cauã Paixão to give the Coywolves a 1-0 advantage. The visitors doubled the lead just before halftime as Robbie Mora delivered the assist on Tanyi's second goal of the night in the 43rd minute.
Red Bull New York II pulled one back in the second half through Dennis Gjengaar, but CT United stayed composed defensively and continued to create chances going forward. Goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg made four saves on the night to help preserve the lead.
Monis sealed the victory in stoppage time, calmly converting a penalty kick in the 90th minute to secure all three points for CT United.
CT United finished the night with 13 shots, including eight on target, in a balanced road performance that saw the club match Red Bulls II physically while capitalizing on key attacking moments.
CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT
Red Bull New York II v Connecticut United FC
Date: May 24, 2026
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: MSU Soccer Park | Little Falls Township, NJ
Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 56 degrees, Rainy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-3 FT
RBNY: 0-1-1
CTU: 2-1-3
GOALS
CTU: Tanyi 30' (Assist: Cauã Paixão)
CTU: Tanyi 43' (Assist: Robbie Mora)
RBNY: Dennis Gjengaar (Assist: Dennis Nelich)
CTU: Alex Monis 90' (PK)
LINEUPS
RBNY II: Aidan Stokes, Connor Faello (Sekou Kone 80'), Aimar Sánchez, Joyeux Masanka Bungi, Dennis Gjengaar, Deven Cadigan, Nate Worth, Mijahir Jiménez, Bryan Rodriguez (Aimar Modelo 71'), Dennis Nelich (Matteo Morigi 65'), Paul Sokoloff (Malik Odeyinka 80')
Substitutes not used: Ian Paola, Austin Causey, Makan Sissoko, Abdellahi Nasser Dine, Akheem Wilson
Head Coach: Dominik Wohlert
CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Rickson van Hees, Robbie Mora, Dylan Lacy, Barnabas Tanyi (Laurie Goddard), Cauã Paixão (Daniel D'Ippolito 62'), Andre Applewhaite, Steven Sserwadda, Jahvar Stephenson, Lukas Kamrath, Ibrahim Kasule (Alex Monis 77')
Substitutes not used: Hivan Kouonang, Anthony Ramos, Sean Petrie, Ernesto Gomez, Jeremy Medranda, Niko Koloniaris
Head Coach: Shavar Thomas
STATS SUMMARY: RBNY II/CTU
Shots: 12 / 13
Shots on Goal: 5 / 8
Corner Kicks: 3 / 3
Offside: 0 / 5
Goalkeeper Saves: 4 / 4
Fouls: 14 / 14
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
RBNY II: N. Worth (Yellow Card) 32'
RBNY II: M. Jimenez (Yellow Card) 53'
CTU: Gunther Rankenburg (Yellow Card) 54'
RBNY II: C. Faello (Yellow Card) 73'
RBNY II: A. Modelo (Yellow Card) 89'
CTU: Dylan Lacy (Yellow Card) 90+5'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Laadi Issaka
Ast. Referees: Sharon Gingrich, Marcus Barnett
Fourth Official: Nick Karnovsky
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2026
- Tanyi Brace Leads CT United FC to 3-1 Road Win at Red Bull New York II - Connecticut United FC
- Extra Point Goes to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Columbus Crew 2 (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Orlando City B Dominates Inter Miami CF II 4-1 - Orlando City B
- Izzy Amparo Records Goal and Assist in Monarchs' 3-1 Road Victory over Vancouver - Real Monarchs
- Chattanooga FC Beats Carolina Core FC - Chattanooga FC
- St Louis CITY2 Earns Point on the Road against LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon - St. Louis City SC 2
- Colorado Rapids 2 Suffer Road Setback against Minnesota United FC 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Connecticut United FC Stories
- Tanyi Brace Leads CT United FC to 3-1 Road Win at Red Bull New York II
- CT United FC Opens New Haven Era against Toronto FC II
- CT United FC Partners with Yale New Haven Health to Power Player Performance and Care
- CT United FC Wins 6-5 on Penalties vs. New England Revolution II
- New England Derby this Sunday at Morrone: Settle the Score