St Louis CITY2 Earns Point on the Road against LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon
Published on May 24, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
St. Louis City SC 2 News Release
St Louis CITY2 tied LAFC2 1-1 on the road before falling 7-6 in a penalty shootout following regulation on Sunday afternoon at USC-Rawlinson Stadium. Palmer Ault opened the scoring in the 19th minute off a combination play assisted by Lorenzo Cornelius and Evan Carlock. Ault scored his sixth goal of the season while Cornelius and Carlock both recorded their first assists of the season. LAFC2 tied the match in first-half stoppage time. After regulation, LAFC2 won the penalty shootout 7-6, with St. Louis taking home one point on the afternoon. CITY2 returns home to Energizer Park next Saturday, May 30 to face North Texas SC for the first time this season. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Palmer Ault tallied his sixth goal of the season
With his goal this afternoon, Ault has ten goal contributions (six goals, four assists) through 12 games played
Lorenzo Cornelius and Evan Carlock both recorded their first assists of the season
Cruz González and Cobe Hamler made their professional debuts after entering the match as substitutes in the second half
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Palmer Ault (Lorenzo Cornelius, Evan Carlock), 19th minute - Palmer Ault scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
LAFC: Charlie Kosakoff, 45th minute + 2 - Charlie Kosakoff scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
Scoring Summary
STL: Palmer Ault (Lorenzo Cornelius, Evan Carlock), 19'
LAFC: Charlie Kosakoff, 45'+2
Misconduct Summary
LAFC: Jude Terry (caution), 44'
STL: Jack Wagoner (caution), 45'+4
STL: Cruz González (caution), 62'
LAFC: Luke Goodman (ejection), 72'
STL: Sidney Paris (caution), 78'
STL: Sidney Paris (caution/ejection), 85'
LAFC: Skylar Kaplan (caution), 88'
Lineups
LAFC: GK Ethan Scally; D Kenneth Nielsen (Luke Goodman, 58'), D Christian Diaz ((Josh Santiago, 46');, D Giuliano Whitchurch, D Erick Diaz (Skylar Kaplan, 64'); M Jude Terry (Bryan Moyado, 64'), M Sebastian Nava, M Matt Evans; F Charlie Kosakoff, F Tommy Mihalic ©, F Ernesto Rodriguez (Jacob Machuca, 70')
Substitutes Not Used: GK Shaoziyang Liu, M Decario Guerra, M Eduardo Villeda, F Marius Omotoye Aiyenero
TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 7
STL: GK Lucas McPartlin; D Andrew De Gannes, D Chris Pearson ©, D Jack Wagoner, D Sidney Paris; M Adeteye Gbadehan (Jemone Barclay, 70'), M Patrick McDonald (Cruz González, 46'); M Riley Lynch, M Evan Carlock, M Lorenzo Cornelius (Cobe Hamler, 89'); F Palmer Ault
Substitutes Not Used: GK Nate Martinez, D Owen Chapman
TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 7
Referee: Cristian Campo
Assistant Referees: Emmanuel Padilla, Aleh Maslianka
Fourth Official: Jay Schlesinger
Venue: Energizer Park
Weather: Mostly sunny, 74 degrees
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 24, 2026
- St Louis CITY2 Earns Point on the Road against LAFC2 on Sunday Afternoon - St. Louis City SC 2
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