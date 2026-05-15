St Louis CITY2 Faces Austin FC II for the First Time this Season at Parmer Field

Published on May 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads to Texas to face Austin FC II for the first time this season at Parmer Field with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 17. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

St. Louis suffered their first loss of the 2026 season, last Saturday at Energizer Park after falling 4-1 to Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday afternoon at Energizer Park. Patrick McDonald scored the lone goal for CITY2 in the first half. The goal was McDonald's second of the season and fourth in his MLS NEXT Pro career. MLS SuperDraft pick Zack Lillington registered his first professional assist on the goal.

The last time St. Louis faced Austin was September 2025 where the squad clinched the best record in the Western Conference and #1 overall seed in the West. Miguel Perez and Emil Jääskeläinen scored two goals for CITY2 in their 2-1 win over ATX.

Austin FC II sits third place in the Western Conference standings with a 5-1-3 record and 19 points. ATX has a 2-1-2 record at Parmer Field. Through the early portion of the season, Austin has scored just 15 goals while allowing eight. The Verde and Black had a midweek match with Colorado Rapids 2 on the road and won 2-0. Midfielder Jorge Alastuey leads the squad with five goals this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 15, 2026

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