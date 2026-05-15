SKC II Signs Two Academy Players to Amateur Deals Ahead of Tomorrow's Game

Published on May 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy forward Edson Brooks and midfielder Finn Dean to MLS NEXT Pro amateur contracts ahead of tomorrow's game at North Texas SC.

The 17-year-old forward and 15-year-old midfielder will be eligible to play in all Sporting KC II games this season on an amateur basis, preserving their NCAA eligibilities.

Brooks became a full time SKC Academy player ahead of the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season after moving from Aspire FC in Houston. He has played this past season with the U-18s, competing at both MLS NEXT Fest in Arizona and MLS NEXT Flex in Texas.

Dean joined the Academy through the Center of Excellence, becoming a full time player in May of 2021. He has competed for the U-12s up through the U-16s, playing as both a midfielder and forward. Dean was a key part of the Sporting KC U-14s that won Easter International Cup and made the Patterson Cup finals in 2024 and has played in two GA Cups and one MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Sporting KC II will face North Texas SC tomorrow at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 7 p.m. CT. The contest is free to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

VITALS:

Edson Brooks

Position: Forward

Birthdate: 09/15/2008 (17)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 170

Finn Dean

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: 06/14/2010 (15)

Height: 5-7

Weight: 135







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