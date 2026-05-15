Sporting KC II Faces North Texas SC on Saturday in Second Consecutive Road Game

Published on May 15, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will play their second consecutive road game when they matchup with North Texas SC on Saturday. The game can be streamed for free in the OneFootball App and on MLSENXTPro.com and will start at approximately 7 p.m. CT.

This will be the third and final meeting of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season between the two Frontier Division teams. Their most recent matchup saw Sporting KC II come from behind to earn a road point thanks to a stoppage time leveler from Tega Ikoba. That result kick started a run of form that has seen SKC II earn four results in their last six matches, most recently picking up a 3-1 win at Colorado Rapids 2.

After finding themselves down 1-0, head coach Lee Tschantret's group rallied to score three unanswered goals before the end of the first half. Forward Missael Rodriguez brought the game level with his third goal of the campaign. Rodriguez's perfect free kick from the top of the box was nominated for MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 10. It also moved him into a tie with forward Shane Donovan for the team lead in goals.

Kashan Hines netted his second goal of the season to give SKC II the lead and Gael Quintero added an insurance goal a few ticks later to increase their hold on the game. Jack Francka set up Quintero's goal, giving him two assists on the season tied with Zane Wantland and Carter Derksen for the team best.

Jack Kortkamp tended the goal for a third straight match and earned his second straight result. He made a massive save early in the game to keep the contest close, allowing SKC II to get back into the game a minute later. Fellow goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro has started the other nine games for SKC II. He ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with 32 saves in those nine appearances.

North Texas, led by head coach John Gall, sits four points ahead of SKC II in the Frontier Division. They are fresh off a 2-0 road win over MNUFC 2 and have four results in their last six games as well. Their leading scorers are midfielder Edourad Nys with six goals and forward Nathaniel James with four. All four of James goals have come against SKC II this season.

Following the North Texas match, Sporting KC II will face fellow Texas outfit Austin FC II at Victory Field on Friday, May 22. Tickets for the 7 p.m. CT game are on sale at SeatGeek.com for just $10.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 13

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Choctaw Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #NTXvSKC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @NorthTexasSC

Instagram: @northtexassc







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 15, 2026

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