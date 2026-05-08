Sporting KC II Signs SKC Academy Defender Zane Wantland to Professional Contract

Published on May 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting KC Academy defender Zane Wantland to a professional contract ahead of Sunday's game against Colorado Rapids 2.

Wantland has amassed 19 MLS NEXT Pro appearances and 14 starts as an Academy Amateur after making his debut on March 23, 2025, as a second half substitute. He has tallied two assists so far this season, tied for the team lead.

Sporting KC II 2026 Roster (as of Friday, April 8)

Goalkeepers (1): Jacob Molinaro

Defenders (5): Alex Cunningham, Mitch Ferguson, Pierre Lurot, Daniel Russo, Zane Wantland

Midfielders (5): Trevor Burns, Zamir Loyo Reynaga, Blaine Mabie, Gael Quintero, Johann Ortiz

Forwards (3): Shane Donovan, Tega Ikoba, Missael Rodriguez

A graduate of the Center of Excellence, Wantland was born in Lee's Summit Missouri and joined the Sporting KC Academy full time in 2018. The versatile, left-footed, outside back has repped the Sporting KC U-12s all the way up to the U-19s. The 17-year-old was also a key contributor to the 2024 SKC U-17s' success, helping guide the group to the GA Cup and MLS NEXT Cup Playoff quarterfinals.

Under the guidance of now SKC II head coach Lee Tschantret, Wantland helped the U-19s win back-to-back regular season UPSL titles in the fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024. After debuting in March 2025, he started five of nine appearances in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025. He has taken a step forward this year, already starting nine matches at left back and compiling two assists in his last four starts.

Wantland will be with Sporting KC II when they take on Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. The game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CT and can be streamed in the OneFootball App and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Zane Wantland

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 08/23/2007 (18 years old)

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Hometown: Lee's Summit, Missouri

Citizenship: USA

Instagram: @official_zane007







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