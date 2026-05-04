Sporting KC II Earns Third Result in Four Matches After 2-2 Tie with Tacoma Defiance

Published on May 4, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (1-6-3, 7 points) picked up their third result in four matches after drawing with Tacoma Defiance (1-5-3, 8 points) 2-2 on Sunday night at Victory Field. The Defiance took the extra point in kicks from the spot after Sporting KC Academy product Shane Donovan tallied his first professional brace.

Tacoma appeared the more threatening team in the first 10 minutes, sustaining possession in SKC II's defensive third. They came close in the ninth minute; however, Jack Francka threw his body in front of a headed attempt to keep the contest goalless. Jack Kortkamp made his first save in the 11th, extending a leg to deny Mark O'Neill in a one-on-one situation.

Blaine Mabie took Kansas City's first shot of the day in the 18th minute, cracking one over the bar from long distance. On the other end of the pitch, Kortkamp denied a knuckling attempt off the foot of Sebastian Gomez. Both teams settled in defensively until the 40th minute when Donovan headed SKC II into the lead.

A beautiful ball from Wantland from the endline connected with the leaping midfielder at the top of the six and was headed into the back of the net with authority.

Tacoma wasted no time leveling the contest off an ambitious hit from Cody Baker that found the top corner of the goal in the 45th. Baker, immediately after scoring, went into the referee's book with the game's first yellow card after a poorly timed challenge on Missael Rodriguez.

Tacoma took the lead in the 57th minute with a finish from Osaze De Rosario after he dribbled past a pair of defenders. Head coach Lee Tschantret shook up the lineups in the 60th and 61st, bringing on Daniel Russo and Tega Ikoba for Wantland and Kashan Hines. Donovan found equalizer in the 63rd after chaos broke out in the box.

Russo's initial attempt was blocked in traffic and fell to the waiting Donovan at the top of the area. He took the shot on the half volley, pinging it through the crowd and past the helpless keeper.

Tschantret went back to his bench in the 74th, swapping Johann Ortiz for Ty Haas. Five minutes later, Ikoba glanced a header inches off target with a flick inside the six-yard-box. The final Kansas City change saw Zamir Loyo Reynaga replace Quintero. Sporting searched for the game winner but could not find the breakthrough, sending the game to kicks from the spot.

Tacoma goalkeeper Noah Newman made two saves and earned the Defiance the additional point. Sporting KC II will have a quick turnaround before their next game as they face Ventura County FC on Wednesday, May 6th at Victory Field. Tickets for the 7 p.m. CT kickoff are on sale now at SeatGeek.com for just $10. The contest can be streamed for free in the OneFootball app or at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II 2(2)-2(4) Tacoma Defiance

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (1-6-3, 7 points) 1 1 2 (2)

Tacoma Defiance (1-5-3, 8 points) 1 1 2 (4)

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka, Pierre Lurot (C), Nate Young, Zane Wantland (Daniel Russo 60'); Blaine Mabie, Gael Quintero (Zamir Loyo Reynaga 86'), Shane Donovan; Ty Haas (Johann Ortiz 74'), Kashan Hines (Tega Ikoba 61'), Missael Rodriguez

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Tomiwa Adewumi, Trevor Burns, Makhi Francis, Troy Lor

Tacoma Defiance: Noah Newman; Cody Baker, Antino Lopez (Gallatin Sandnes 72'), Stuart Hawkins (Jasper Winslow 72'), Codey Phoenix; Mark Cian O'Neill, Peter Kingston (C) (Xavi MIlad Gnaulati 72'), Charlie Gaffney (Edson Carli, 90+2'), Yu Tsukanome, Sebastian Gomez; Osaze De Rosario (Mark Bronnik 60')

Subs Not Used: Mohammed Shour, Rafael Angel Jauregui, Saku Kitafuji, Daniel Robles

Scoring Summary:

SKC - Shane Donovan 2 (Zane Wantland) 40'

TAC - Cody Baker 1 (Unassisted) 45'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario 1 (Sebastian Gomez) 57'

SKC - Shane Donovan (Unassisted) 63'

Misconduct Summary:

TAC - Cody Baker (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 45+1'

TAC - Peter Kingston (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 52'

SKC - Gael Quintero (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 65'

Shootout Summary:

TAC - Mark O'Neill (Saved)

SKC - Tega Ikoba (Make)TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Make)SKC - Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Saved)TAC - Yu Tsukanome (Make)SKC - Johann Ortiz (Make)TAC - Xavi Gnaulati (Make)SKC - Daniel Russo (Saved)TAC - Edson Carli (Make)

Game Statistics

Stat SKC TAC

Shots

15 19

Shots on Goal

4 4

Saves

2 2

Fouls

12 12

Offsides

1 1

Corner Kicks

7 8

Referee: Alejo Calume

Assistant Referee: Eric Burton

Assistant Referee: Braxton Williams

Fourth Official: Andrew Strasberg







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