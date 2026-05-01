Sporting KC II Takes on Tacoma Defiance on Sunday in Third Straight Home Game

Published on May 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will play their third of four straight home matches when they take on Tacoma Defiance on Sunday at Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale for just $10 at SeatGeek.com. The contest can also be streamed for free in the OneFootball app and at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II has earned two results in their last three matches, including a comeback win over Whitecaps FC 2. Tacoma also recently picked up their first win of 2026, knocking off LAFC 2 4-1 at home.

Zamir Loyo Reynaga and Kashan Hines scored the equalizer and the game-winner, respectively, against Vancouver, opening both of their professional scoring accounts. Midfielder Carter Derksen picked up two assists in the win, giving him the most assists on the team this season.

Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro also earned his first win of the season. He has started all nine SKC II games in 2026 and is tied for the league lead in saves (32). Defender Pierre Lurot is the only field player to play all 810 minutes this season. The co-captain, alongside Blaine Mabie, has anchored the backline in every Sporting game.

In Kansas City's last time out, midfielder Johann Ortiz returned to the pitch as a second half sub after missing the win against Vancouver. He cut into Houston's two goal advantage with a terrific solo effort for his second goal of the season. He and forward Missael Rodriguez pace the team with two goals each.

Tacoma is led by former SKC II head coach Paulo Nagamura who was hired by the Seattle Sounders second team ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Their leading scorer so far is first team loanee Yu Tsukanome who has four scores, three coming in the last two games. Tsukanome was an honorable mention for MLS NEXT Pro Best XI last year.

SKC II will conclude their four-match homestand on Wednesday, May 6th against Ventura County FC. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 10 Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026 Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvTAC

X: @SportingKCII Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @TACDefiance Instagram: @TACDefiance







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