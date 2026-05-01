Inter Miami CF II Visits Columbus Crew 2 this Sunday

Published on May 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-7L-3D, 4 pts) carries on with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action over the weekend, visiting Columbus Crew 2 (4W-3L-1D, 14 points) this Sunday, May 3. Kick off at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world. To see the action on OneFootball, click HERE.

Previously Against Columbus Crew 2

This meeting marks the tenth between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of two wins, two draws, and four losses when facing the Crew 2.

In our most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 4-0 on the road against the Ohioan side.

Scouting Report

Columbus Crew 2 hosts Inter Miami II after gathering 14 points and occupying the fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Most recently, Columbus fell 4-1 away at Red Bull New York II.

Midfielder Zach Zengue leads Columbus' attack with five goals and an assist to his name.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.