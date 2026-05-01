Inter Miami CF II Visits Columbus Crew 2 this Sunday
Published on May 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (0W-7L-3D, 4 pts) carries on with MLS NEXT Pro regular season action over the weekend, visiting Columbus Crew 2 (4W-3L-1D, 14 points) this Sunday, May 3. Kick off at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is set for 6 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
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Previously Against Columbus Crew 2
This meeting marks the tenth between the sides. Inter Miami II holds a record of two wins, two draws, and four losses when facing the Crew 2.
In our most recent encounter, Inter Miami II fell 4-0 on the road against the Ohioan side.
Scouting Report
Columbus Crew 2 hosts Inter Miami II after gathering 14 points and occupying the fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Most recently, Columbus fell 4-1 away at Red Bull New York II.
Midfielder Zach Zengue leads Columbus' attack with five goals and an assist to his name.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 1, 2026
- Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Western Conference Rematch against Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- Sporting KC II Takes on Tacoma Defiance on Sunday in Third Straight Home Game - Sporting Kansas City II
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Columbus Crew 2 this Sunday - Inter Miami CF II
- New England Derby this Sunday at Morrone: Settle the Score - Connecticut United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF II Stories
- Inter Miami CF II Visits Columbus Crew 2 this Sunday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls to Huntsville City FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF II at Home against Huntsville City FC this Saturday
- Inter Miami CF II Falls to Atlanta United 2