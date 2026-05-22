Inter Miami CF II Travels to Face Orlando City B on Sunday

Published on May 22, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (0W-7L-3D, 4 pts) continues its 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign on the road this Sunday, May 24, taking on Orlando City B (3W-3L-4D, 16 pts) at Osceola Heritage Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

All MLS NEXT Pro matches will be broadcast live and for free on the League's website, MLSNEXTPro.com.

Additionally, matches will be live and free-to-air to all OneFootball users around the world.

Previously Against Chattanooga

Sunday's matchup will mark the 16th all-time meeting between the two sides, making Orlando City B the opponent Inter Miami II has faced most in Club history.

Inter Miami II holds an all-time record of six wins, five draws and four losses against Orlando.

The most recent meeting between the sides ended in a dramatic 4-4 draw, with Inter Miami II falling in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Scouting Report

Orlando City B enters the weekend sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with 16 points through 10 matches this season.

Most recently, Orlando suffered a 1-0 road defeat against New England Revolution II.

Forward Harvey Sarajian has been a key attacking presence for Orlando this campaign, leading the team with four goals and four assists.







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