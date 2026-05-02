Quakes II Defeat VCFC; San Jose Travel Home to Face Whitecaps FC 2 on Saturday, May 9, at 1 p.m. PT

Published on May 1, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated Ventura County FC 1-3 on Friday night at William Rolland Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

Quaked II opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Gabriel Bracken Serra netted his first professional goal with a curler from outside the 18-yard box. San Jose forward Tomo Allen then doubled the visitor's lead with a header in the 38th minute. However, the dominate offensive performance was not over yet-Bracken Serra secured a first-half brace with a rebound shot off a blocked header by Allen. The hosts managed to pull one back late in the match to set the final 1-3 margin.

Quakes II now travel home on Saturday, May 9, to face Whitecaps FC 2. Kickoff will take place at 1 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

VCFC 1 - 3 San Jose Earthquakes II

Friday, May 1, 2026 - William Rolland Stadium; Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Weather: 62°F Sunny

Match Officials:

Referee: Anthony Almeida

Asst. Referee: Salvador Reyes

Asst. Referee: Conrado Garcia

4th Official: Pavel Georgiev

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) Gabriel Bracken Serra (Tomo Allen) 15'

SJ (0-2) Tomo Allen (unassisted) 38'

SJ (0-3) Gabriel Bracken Serra (unassisted) 42'

VCFC (1-3) Sebas Hernandez (unassisted) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

VCFC - Issak Luna (caution) 82'

SJ - Edwyn Mendoza (caution) 89'

VCFC: Sebastian Conlon (GK); Sebas Hernandez (C), Christopher Rindov (Issak Luna 46'), Jose Luis Magana Jr (Enrique Martinez 70').; Arnau Vilamitjana (Brett Phan 82'), Gabriel Arnold (Aaron Medina 82'), Riley Dalgado (Eric Preston 70'), Mason Vanney; Dylan Vanney, Julian Placias, Vincente Garcia.

Substitutes not used: James Rhodes (GK), Chase Gozdieski.

SHOTS: 14; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 12; CLEARANCES: 7

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. 63'), Diogo Brandes Baptista; Kaedren Spivey (Edwyn Mendoza 64'), Rohan Rajagopal, Gabriel Bracken Serra (Jermaine Spivey 90'); Shane De Flores (Yukin Kikuchi 80'), Zach Bohane, Tomo Allen (Julian Donnery 63').

Substitutes not used: Marcelo Avalos (GK), Alexander Ling.

SHOTS: 20; SOG: 8; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 15; CLEARANCES: 15







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.