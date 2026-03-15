Quakes Ii Fall To Tacoma Defiance At Starfire Sports Complex After Penalty Shootout
Published on March 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
San Jose Earthquakes II News Release
TUKWILA, Wash. - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to Tacoma Defiance 0(4)-0(1) on Saturday night at Starfire Sports Complex in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play. After going scoreless in regulation, a tie-breaking penalty shootout decided the final margin. San Jose forward Tomo Allen found the back of the net, however forward Julian Donnery and midfielder Edwyn Mendoza were unsuccessful in their attempts at the spot.
Quakes II now travel to Commerce City, Colorado, on Saturday, March 21, to face Colorado Rapids 2. Kickoff from DICK'S Sporting Goods Park will take place at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.
San Jose Earthquakes II 0(1) - 0(4) Tacoma Defiance
Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Starfire Sports Complex; Tukwila, Washington
Weather: 39°F Cloudy
Match Officials:
Referee: Brayden Frey
Assistant Referee: Devon Diekman
Assistant Referee: Brendan Lucas
4th Official: Andres Palominos
Penalty Shootout Summary:
TAC - Yu Tsukanom (goal)
SJ - Julian Donnery (no goal)
TAC - Xavi Mllad Gnaulati (goal)
SJ - Edwyn Mendoza (no goal)
TAC - Brayden Smith (goal)
SJ - Tomo Allen (goal)
TAC - Leonardo Flores Gonzalez (goal)
Misconduct Summary:
SJ - Jack Jasinski (caution) 25'
TAC - Yu Tsukanome (caution) 38'
SJ - Kaedren Spivey (caution) 60'
TACOMA DEFIANCE: Max Anchor (GK); Gallatin Sandnes, Jasper Winslow; Xavi Mllad Gnaulati (C), Daniel Robles (Brayden Smith 72'), Yu Tsukanome, Edson Carli (Leonardo Flores Gonzalez 81'), Rafael Angel Jauregui, Mark Cian O'Neill (Charlie Gaffney 81'), Codey Phoenix (Andrew Brown 45+1'); Mark Bronnik.
Substitutes not used: Mohammed Shour (GK), Demian Alvarez, Kelvin-Luis Brito, Saku Kitafuji.
SHOTS: 9; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 7; CLEARANCES: 12
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nate Crockford (GK); Jack Jasinski, Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner (Zach Bohane 46'), Martin Mukah Kwende Jr.; Kaedren Spivey, Rohan Rajagopal (C), Gabe Bracken Serra (Edwyn Mendoza 63'); Julian Donnery, Shane De Flores (Yujin Kikuchi 46'), Nonso Adimabua (Tomo Allen 72').
Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK); Warren Boyce, Dominic Lorenti.
SHOTS: 8; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 14; CLEARANCES: 5
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