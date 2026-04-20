Quakes II fall to LAFC2

Published on April 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







LOS ANGELES - San Jose Earthquakes II fell to LAFC2 2-1 on Sunday at USC - Rawlinson Stadium in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

Quakes II found the back of the net early with a powerful shot by winger Zach Bohane just outside the box in the second minute of the match. However, the hosts managed to score two unanswered goals in the second half to secure the final 2-1 margin.

Quakes II now travel on Friday, May 1, to face Ventura County FC. Kickoff will take place at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

LAFC2 2 - 1 San Jose Earthquakes II

Sunday, April 19, 2026 - USC - Rawlinson Stadium; Los Angeles, Calif.

Weather: 76°F Mostly Cloudy

Match Officials:

Referee: Felix Granados

Asst. Referee: Bruno Rizo

Asst. Referee: Blanca Rodriguez

4th official: Jay Schlesinger

Scoring Summary:

SJ (0-1) Zach Bohane (Nonso Adimabua) 2'

LAFC2 (1-1) Matt Evans (Jacob Machuca) 54'

LAFC2 (2-1) Marius Omotoye Aiyenero (Gavin Zambrano) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Jacob Heisner (caution) 25'

SJ - Shane De Flores (caution) 51'

LAFC2: Ethan Scally (GK); Travis Babineau, Giuliano Whitchurch, Kenneth Nielson (Erick Diaz 46'), Emir Ponciano (Skylar Kaplan 79'); Decarlo Guerra, Sebastian Nava, Matt Evans (Gavin Zambrano 62'); Tommy Mihalic (C) (Ernesto Rodriguez 90'), Jacob Machuca, Charlie Kosakoff (Marius Omotoye Aiyenero 62').

Substitutes not used: Shaoziyang Liu (GK); Luke Goodman, Bryan Moyado, Josh Santiago.

SHOTS: 17; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 10; CLEARANCES: 8

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nate Crockford (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner (Shane De Flores 46'), Martin Mukah Kwende Jr.; Noel Buck (Gabe Bracken Serra 46'), Kaedren Spivey, Edwyn Mendoza (Yujin Kikuchi 78'); Julian Donnery, Zach Bohane (Diogo Brandes Baptista 84'), Nonso Adimabua (Tomo Allen 84').

Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK), Jermaine Spivey.

SHOTS: 13; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 15; CLEARANCES: 12







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 19, 2026

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