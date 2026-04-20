Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC Draw 2-2

Published on April 19, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando City B (2-2-1, 8 points) and Carolina Core FC played to a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes Sunday night at Osceola County Stadium. The teams went to an end-of-regulation shootout to break the tie, with the Lions claiming the extra point with a 6-5 win in the tiebreaker.

Gustavo Caraballo opened the scoring early for the Lions after being taken down in the box and earning a penalty kick. Caraballo stepped up and converted the attempt into the left side of the net, sending Core goalkeeper Nicholas Holliday the wrong way.

Forward Pedro Leão extended Orlando's lead 25 minutes later in the first half after Dominik Baczewski's pass took a slight deflection. The Brazilian striker spun past his defender at the top of the box and fired a low right-footed shot into the lower left corner of the goal.

Carolina leveled the match with two goals in the second half, scored three minutes apart. David Diaz ripped a shot from out wide before Nolan Evers capitalized on a loose ball in the box following a Carolina corner kick.

The Lions will return to action on the road against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, April 26, at SeatGeek Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the match will stream live on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Match Notes:

Midfielder Gustavo Caraballo scored his third goal of the season, giving him five all-time goals for Orlando City B across all competitions.

Forward Pedro Leão recorded his third goal as a Lion with a strike in the 32nd minute.

Academy forwards Brady Kendall and Toryn Penders made their professional debuts for Orlando City B after entering as second-half substitutes.

Kendall and Penders each converted their attempts in the end-of-regulation shootout.

Head coach Eddie Wilding made two changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Chattanooga FC, inserting Titus Sandy Jr. and Pedro Leão into the XI. Goal Highlights:

7' Gustavo Caraballo (Penalty Kick) - ORL 1, CCFC 0

32' Pedro Leão - ORL 2, CCFC 0

72' David Diaz (Thomas Raimbault) - ORL 2, CCFC 1

75' Nolan Evers - ORL 2, CCFC 2

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City B 2 0 2 (6)

Carolina Core FC 0 2 2 (5)

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Penalty Kick) 7'

ORL - Pedro Leão 32'

CCFC - David Diaz (Thomas Raimbault) 72'

CCFC - Nolan Evers 75'

End-of-Regulation Shootout:

ORL - Toryn Penders (Goal)

CCFC - Tim Zeegers (Goal)

ORL - Jaylen Yearwood (Goal)

CCFC - Santiago Yepes (Goal)

ORL - Caleb Trombino (Goal)

CCFC - Jair Caiza (Goal)

ORL - Brady Kendall (Goal)

CCFC - Anthony Sumo Jr. (Goal)

ORL - Nicolas Bobea Torres (Goal)

CCFC - Mohamed Diakite (Goal)

ORL - Titus Sandy Jr. (Goal)

CCFC - Dyllan John (Miss)

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC - Thomas Raimbault (Yellow Card) 45+1'

ORL - Dylan Judelson (Yellow Card) 54'

CCFC - David Diaz (Yellow Card) 62'

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Yellow Card) 64'

ORL - Bernardo Rhein (Yellow Card) 77'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City B - GK Tristan Himes (c); D Parker Amoo-Mensah (Jaylen Yearwood 80'), Landon Okonski, Titus Sandy Jr., Bernardo Rhein; M Gustavo Caraballo (Nicolas Bobea Torres 80'), Issah Haruna, Dylan Judelson (Caleb Trombino 71'), Matthew Belgodere; F Dominik Baczewski (Toryn Penders 88'), Pedro Leão (Brady Kendall 71')

Substitutes Not Used: Luca Maxim; Albright Chikamso, Jakob Garcia, Nicolas Lasheras

Carolina Core FC - GK Nicholas Holliday; D Nelson Martinez, Charles Orbaugh (Santiago Yepes 28'), Nolan Evers (c), Jair Caiza; M Ricardo Montenegro (Tim Zeegers 73'), Msunguchi Alenga (Mohamed Diakite 73'), Thomas Raimbault; F Anthony Sumo Jr., Arnaud Tattevin (Dyllan John 73'), Jesus Ibarra (David Diaz 58')

Substitutes Not Used: Trevor Jackson; Robinson Aguirre

Details of the Game

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 19, 2026

Stats:

Shots:

ORL - 15

CCFC - 12

Saves:

ORL - 3

CCFC - 4

Fouls:

ORL - 14

CCFC - 16

Corners:

ORL - 3

CCFC - 6







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