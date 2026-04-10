The Assist: Orlando City B at Chattanooga FC - April 11, 2026

Published on April 10, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, April 11, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Media Assets:

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B enters its next match under new head coach Edward Wilding, who was appointed April 9 and brings more than a decade of professional coaching experience as he becomes MLS NEXT Pro's youngest active head coach.

Midfielder Gustavo Caraballo delivered in the clutch against Inter Miami CF II at Inter&Co Stadium, coming off the bench to score twice in a 14-minute span before leveling the match with a stoppage-time olímpico from a corner kick to force a shootout.

Justin Ellis and rookie Harvey Sarajian set the tempo throughout the comeback as Ellis posted a goal and two assists and Sarajian added a helper, giving the duo five goal contributions each this season with Sarajian contributing in every match of his rookie campaign.

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 4 (4), Inter Miami CF II 4 (2) (3/22/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Gustavo Caraballo (2), Justin Ellis, Pedro Leão; Preston Plambeck (2), Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida (2)

Chattanooga's Last Matchup: Chattanooga 1, TN Tempo FC 0 (4/1/26, Finley Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Nathan Koehler

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 1-2-3 (Home: 1-0-2, Away: 0-2-1)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (2), Chattanooga 2 (4) (8/9/25, Osceola County Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 10, 2026

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