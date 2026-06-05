Orlando City B Transfers Defender Jaylen Yearwood to FC Naples

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B has transferred right back Jaylen Yearwood to FC Naples of USL League One, the club announced today. OCB will retain a sell-on percentage in the event Naples transfers Yearwood.

"Jaylen has been a valuable addition to our group during his time with the Club, and we appreciate the commitment he has shown since arriving," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director. "This move aligns with our objective of creating opportunities for players to continue their development in professional environments. We believe this is a positive step for Jaylen and for our team, and we wish him success in the next phase of his career."

Yearwood joined Orlando City B ahead of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season after Orlando City selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of North Florida. He made 10 appearances, including six starts, for OCB during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. The 21-year-old also made two substitute appearances for the Trinidad and Tobago senior national team this year against Venezuela and South Korea.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City B transfers defender Jaylen Yearwood to FC Naples of USL League One. In addition, OCB retains a sell-on percentage for Yearwood.







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