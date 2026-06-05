St Louis CITY2 Squares off against Colorado Rapids 2 at University of Denver Soccer Stadium

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads to the Rocky Mountains for a matchup against Colorado Rapids 2 on Saturday, June 6. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on mlsnextpro.com and OneFootball.

CITY2 earned its seventh win of the season last Saturday, taking down North Texas SC 2-0 for their fifth clean sheet of the season. After a scoreless first half, CITY2 got on the board via an own goal from North Texas just three minutes into the second half. Mykhi Joyner extended CITY2's lead in the 64th minute, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

Saturday's win featured two U-16 academy players making their professional debuts including Kane Kraus and Blake Wilson. With the win on Saturday, CITY2 moved back into second place in the Western Conference with 27 points.

Joyner's goal on Saturday marked his 36th career MLS NEXT Pro goal, putting him one goal away from tying MLS NEXT Pro's all-time leading goalscorer record held by Jack Lynn (37 goals). Palmer Ault picked up his fifth assist of the season and has recorded two goal contributions in consecutive matches (one goal, one assist). The forward has registered 11 total goal contributions this season (six goals, five assists). Colin Welsh earned his second clean sheet of the season and the sixth of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

St. Louis faced Colorado earlier this season in April at home, drawing 2-2 in regulation before winning 5-3 in the penalty shootout. Ault and Riley Lynch scored for CITY2. This Saturday's match is CITY2's final match before a week-long break, as the team returns to action on June 20.

Colorado has yet to win this season, posting a 0-9-3 record with just three points. Rapids 2 have been shut out in each of their last three matches. Before their bye week, Colorado faced Minnesota United FC 2 on Sunday, May 24 and fell 2-0.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 5, 2026

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