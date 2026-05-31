St Louis CITY2 Earns 2-0 Shutout Win over North Texas SC at Energizer Park

Published on May 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 earned a 2-0 shutout win against North Texas SC at Energizer Park on Saturday night. After a scoreless first half, St. Louis got on the scoreboard via an own goal from North Texas just three minutes into the second half. Mykhi Joyner found the back of the net in the 64th minute for his fourth goal of the season. Tonight's win was CITY2's seventh victory of the season, moving the team back into second place in the Western Conference with 27 points. CITY2 had two U-16 academy players make their professional debuts including Kane Kraus and Blake Wilson.

St. Louis will hit the road next weekend to face Colorado Rapids 2 on Saturday, June 6 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Mykhi Joyner scored his fourth goal of the season

With his 36th career goal in MLS NEXT Pro, Joyner is one goal away from tying MLS NEXT Pro's all-time leading goalscorer record held by Jack Lynn (37 goals)

Palmer Ault picked up his fifth assist of the season

Ault has recorded two goal contributions in two consecutive matches (one goal, one assist). The forward has registered 11 goal contributions this season (six goals, five assists)

Kane Kraus and Blake Wilson made their professional debuts entering the match as substitutes in the second half

CITY2 recorded its fifth clean sheet of the season

Colin Welsh earned his sixth clean sheet of the season

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Leandro Goncalves, 48th minute - Leandro Goncalves scored an own goal from the center of the box.

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Palmer Ault, Andrew De Gannes), 48th minute - scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Leandro Goncalves (own goal), 48'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (Palmer Ault, Andrew De Gannes), 64'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Andrew De Gannes (caution), 33'

NTX: Ian Charles (caution), 47'

STL: Jack Wagoner (caution), 89'

Lineups

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Riley Lynch, D Chris Pearson ©, D Owen Jorgensen (Kane Kraus, 65'), D Andrew De Gannes; M Adeteye Gbadehan, M Jack Wagoner; M Jemone Barclay (Eddie Niles, 74'), M Evan Carlock (Blake Wilson, 86'), M Mykhi Joyner (Lorenzo Cornelius, 65'); F Palmer Ault

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lucas McPartlin, GK Nate Martinez, D Joe Andrews, M Drew Dowling

TOTAL SHOTS: 20; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 7; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 3

NTX: GK Eryk Dymora; D Joshua Torquato (Samuel Sedeh, 80'), D Leandro Goncalvez, D Alvaro Augusto, D Jonah Gibson (Favour Aroyameh, 65'); M Ian Charles, M Caleb Swann (Umberto Pela, 77'), M Edouard Nys ©, M Diego Garcia; F Nathaniel James (Daniel Baran, 77'), F Ricky Louis

Substitutes Not Used: GK Aiden Jordan, D Jonah Biggar, D Liam Vejrostek

TOTAL SHOTS: 7; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 5

Referee: Corbyn May

Assistant Referees: Matthew Rodman, Braxton Williams

Fourth Official: Braeden Frey

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Rain, 83 degrees







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.