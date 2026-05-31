New York City FC II Edged by Columbus Crew 2

Published on May 30, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat at home against Columbus Crew 2. The hosts raced into a two-goal lead through Cooper Flax and Sebastiano Musu, but Columbus mounted a second-half comeback thanks to goals from Christopher Rogers, Kevin Gbamblé and Johann Chirinos.

Match Recap

New York City FC welcomed Columbus Crew 2 to Belson Stadium on Saturday evening.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington had guided his side to back-to-back wins in recent weeks and was keen to continue that streak against Columbus.

Meanwhile, their opponents were keen to end a winless run that stretched to three games after a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC II last time out.

Columbus enjoyed the better of the early exchanges, with Kevin Gbamblé afforded a good opportunity on the edge of the box. Thankfully for New York City, he skied his effort high over the goal.

The Pigeons responded well and in the 12th minute, a corner kick found Kamran Acito free in the box. His header forced a brilliant save from Luke Pruter.

Things got even better for the hosts when they were awarded a penalty four minutes later after Sebastiano Musu was felled just inside the area with a high foot.

Cooper Flax stepped up to take the spot kick and dispatched it with confidence.

The hosts then found a second just after the half-hour mark when a driving run from Elhadji Semb allowed him to pull the ball back for Musu to stroke home from close range.

Columbus were keen to get back into the contest, and in the 39th minute, Quinton Elliot attempted a headed effort that failed to hit the target.

The start of the second half saw Columbus fly out of the traps in search of a goal. In the 47th minute, Chase Adams cut inside from the left and curled a shot at goal that Brennan Klein did well to tip around the post for a corner.

New York City FC II responded through Semb, who attempted to find a goal from the right half-space. Unfortunately, he was unable to hit the target.

Rogers was then handed a great chance to score again, but his header flew wide of Klein's goal.

Pilkington turned to his bench on the hour mark, introducing Henrik Hvatum in place of Musu.

Columbus reduced New York City FC II's advantage not long after when Zachary Zengue's cross was headed in by Christopher Rogers.

They almost drew level minutes later when a free kick from the right side was turned goalward. Only a brilliant save from Klein down low to his right kept the score at 2-1.

Gbamblé then tried to equalize with an effort from distance, but a brilliant block from Joao Loiola Santos denied him.

In the 77th minute, substitute Brent Adu-Gyamfi drew a save from Klein before Kamran Acito blocked his follow-up.

Columbus would draw level in the 79th minute through Gbamblé after Klein misjudged the flight of the ball and dropped his attempted catch.

The game had become quite open and end-to-end. First, Columbus clipped the crossbar after a slick counterattack.

Then it was the turn of Hvatum to drive down the wing and get a shot off that hit the side-netting.

The game took a sharp turn in Columbus' favor in the 90th minute when they were awarded a penalty. Johann Chirinos converted the resulting spot kick.

In the wake of the goal, Pilkington introduced David Duque in place of Peter Molinari.

Unfortunately, Chirinos penalty proved to be decisive, condemning New York City FC II to a 3-2 defeat at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Inter Miami II on Saturday, June 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 30, 2026

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