New York City FC II Holds off Red Bull New York II

Published on May 17, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II claimed a dramatic 3-2 Hudson River Derby victory over Red Bull New York II on Sunday evening. Goals from Joao Loiola, Cooper Flax, and Elhadji Samb helped NYCFC II build a three-goal lead before strikes from Christian Gallagher and Paul Sokoloff cut the visitors' advantage. Ultimately, however, NYCFC II held on to claim all three points.

Match Recap

New York City FC II returned to action on Sunday for the latest edition of the Hudson River Derby against Red Bull New York II in New Jersey.

NYCFC II were keen to bounce back from the narrow defeat suffered in their last outing against New England Revolution II, as Pilkington handed a second consecutive start to new signing Joao Loiola in the heart of defense.

The first chance of the game fell in the 10th minute as Andy Rojas drew a save from Mac Learned in the New York City FC II goal.

NYCFC II responded instantly with an effort of their own from Caleb Danquah, but Aiden Stokes was able to match the shot from the left side of the box.

Aimar Sánchez of Red Bull II then missed the target before Sekou Kone drew a save from Learned inside the opening 20 minutes.

In the 25th minute, Drew Kerr was the next man to try and break the deadlock for NYCFC II, only for his effort to miss the target.

As the clock ticked past the half-hour mark, Nate Worth tried his luck from distance, but his effort did not trouble Learned.

The half finished with several looks at goal for the hosts. First, Kone saw an effort blocked by Cooper Flax, before Mijahir Jiménez missed the target from just outside the area.

Just before halftime, Learned was called into action to deny Joyeux Bungi from distance.

The start of the second half saw one change for New York City FC II as Elhadji Samb replaced Caleb Danquah out wide.

Despite that change, it was the hosts that created the first chances of the second half, with Nate Worth seeing two shots blocked by Joseph Suchecki and Joao Loiola.

Pilkington's team took the lead in the 57th minute when Joao Loiola scored his first goal for the club. The goal came courtesy of Elhadji Samb, whose pass back across goal after a corner was cleared and worked back into the box allowed the Brazilian to score from close range.

Flax then almost doubled the advantage minutes later from just outside the box before producing a sensational free kick from a central area to make it 2-0 in the 63rd minute.

NYCFC II extended their lead in the 71st minute to make it 3-0, this time through Samb.

Pilkington opted to make a change in the wake of that third goal as Dylan Randazzo replaced Adonis Campos in defense.

The hosts needed a goal, and they found one in the 74th minute. Christian Gallagher brought down an attempted clearance with his chest before unleashing an impressive volley from the edge of the area that flew past Learned.

The game had burst into life in the second half, and the hosts reduced NYCFC II's lead in the 82nd minute as Paul Sokoloff swept a low finish into the bottom corner.

Red Bull New York II were now desperately chasing an equalizer, with Dennis Nelich seeing his shot blocked by Randazzo before Sean Baitinger fired wide from the left.

Pilkington turned to his bench again in the 86th minute in order to introduce Gil De Souza in place of Henrik Hvatum.

A string of Red Bull II chances followed in the minutes after that change as both Baitinger and Sokoloff missed the target before Jiménez saw his shot blocked by De Souza.

NYCFC II's final change of the night saw Eoin Martin replace Samb midway through second-half stoppage time.

Although the hosts pushed hard for an equalizer, they were unable to find one as NYCFC II secured a dramatic 3-2 Hudson River Derby victory and handed Red Bull New York II their first loss of the season.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against FC Cincinnati II on Sunday, May 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.