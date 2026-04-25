New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract

Published on April 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team contract through 2026 with options through the 2027-2028 season.

Farnos joins the First Team after previously signing four Short-Term Agreements with the Club from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York City FC II. During that time, the Forward made appearances across multiple competitions, including recording a goal in the Club's 5-2 win over Westchester SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

"Arnau has taken advantage of his opportunities with both the First Team and New York City FC II and has shown that he belongs," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "His soccer IQ has earned the trust of his teammates and the staff, and we are looking forward to his continued progression."

The Forward also made a couple Major League Soccer appearances earlier this season, making his debut against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and featuring against FC Cincinnati.

"I'm super thankful for the Club and for the staff for giving me the opportunity to be part of this team," said Forward Arnau Farnos. "I'm really happy to continue with my journey as a professional soccer player and look forward to continuing to develop and help this team achieve its goals this season."

Farnos traveled to Montreal with the team and will be available for selection for today's match.

Transaction: New York City FC signs Forward Arnau Farnos to a First Team contract through 2026 with options through the 2027-2028 season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2026

New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract - New York City FC II

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