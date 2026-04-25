The Assist: Orlando City B at Chicago Fire FC II - April 26, 2026

Published on April 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 4 p.m. ET

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

The Story:

Orlando City B showed attacking sharpness from the opening minutes against Carolina Core FC, building a two-goal first-half lead through Gustavo Caraballo and Pedro Leão before the match finished level after 90 minutes, highlighting the Lions' ability to control tempo early and create quality chances in the final third.

After Carolina erased the deficit with two goals in three minutes, Orlando City B responded with perfect execution in the end-of-regulation shootout, converting all six attempts through Toryn Penders, Jaylen Yearwood, Caleb Trombino, Brady Kendall, Nicolas Bobea Torres and Titus Sandy Jr. to secure the extra point.

Orlando City B now turns its focus to a road test against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, April 26, at SeatGeek Stadium. The Lions enter the weekend with momentum after earning the extra point at home and will look to continue building consistency as the MLS NEXT Pro season moves forward.

Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (6), Carolina Core 2 (5) (4/19/26, Osceola County Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Gustavo Caraballo (PK), Pedro Leão; David Diaz, Nolan Evers

Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Fire II 0, Atlanta United 3 (4/18/26, SeatGeek Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Arif Kovac, Cameron Dunbar, Adrian Gill

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-2-2 (Home: 3-0-0, Away: 1-2-2)

Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Chicago Fire II 5 (5/2/25, Flames Field at UIC)







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