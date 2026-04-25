The Assist: Orlando City B at Chicago Fire FC II - April 26, 2026
Published on April 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Orlando City B News Release
The Need-to-Know:
Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 4 p.m. ET
Venue: SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com
The Story:
Orlando City B showed attacking sharpness from the opening minutes against Carolina Core FC, building a two-goal first-half lead through Gustavo Caraballo and Pedro Leão before the match finished level after 90 minutes, highlighting the Lions' ability to control tempo early and create quality chances in the final third.
After Carolina erased the deficit with two goals in three minutes, Orlando City B responded with perfect execution in the end-of-regulation shootout, converting all six attempts through Toryn Penders, Jaylen Yearwood, Caleb Trombino, Brady Kendall, Nicolas Bobea Torres and Titus Sandy Jr. to secure the extra point.
Orlando City B now turns its focus to a road test against Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, April 26, at SeatGeek Stadium. The Lions enter the weekend with momentum after earning the extra point at home and will look to continue building consistency as the MLS NEXT Pro season moves forward.
Current Form:
OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 2 (6), Carolina Core 2 (5) (4/19/26, Osceola County Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Gustavo Caraballo (PK), Pedro Leão; David Diaz, Nolan Evers
Chicago's Last Matchup: Chicago Fire II 0, Atlanta United 3 (4/18/26, SeatGeek Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Arif Kovac, Cameron Dunbar, Adrian Gill
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 4-2-2 (Home: 3-0-0, Away: 1-2-2)
Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Chicago Fire II 5 (5/2/25, Flames Field at UIC)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 25, 2026
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Chicago Fire FC II - April 26, 2026 - Orlando City B
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF II
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati 2
- New York City FC Signs Forward Arnau Farnós to a First Team Contract - New York City FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City B Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City B at Chicago Fire FC II - April 26, 2026
- Orlando City SC Signs Ignacio Gomez & Bernardo Rhein to Short-Term Agreements
- Orlando City B and Carolina Core FC Draw 2-2
- The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Carolina Core FC - April 19, 2026
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