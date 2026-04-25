FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement
Published on April 25, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Ayoub Lajhar to the club's active roster via short-term agreement ahead of Saturday's match against Red Bull New York, the club announced today.
Lajhar has been added to the first-team roster for the second time this season. He made his FC Cincinnati debut in Concacaf Champions Cup, coming on as a substitute against O&M FC in Round One. He played 21 minutes as a substitute, delivering two assists in under 10 minutes as the Orange and Blue advanced with a 9-0 victory.
The former UCONN standout was drafted 25th overall in MLS SuperDraft 2026 signed with FCC 2 back in February, where he has one assist in four appearances this season.
TRANSACTION: On April 25, 2026, FC Cincinnati add FC Cincinnati 2 defender Ayoub Lajhar to the club's active roster via short-term agreement.
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